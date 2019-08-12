20 Best Free Android Games

Evolution

North Star Games’ classic card game goes digital with Evolution: The Video Game. You guide a species through the ages, carefully balancing aspects like population, size, and the available food at the watering hole each turn. Will your species develop a long neck to get first crack at the food supply or become a skilled forager able to take extra food? Or maybe you’ll decide to skip the line altogether and become a dangerous predator. There’s a detailed tutorial and classic play modes, but Evolution also includes a campaign with numerous themed challenges to provide tough tactical puzzles. Playing the offline campaign and skirmish games are free; if you want to take on more than one multiplayer game per day or take on more advanced AI foes, you’ll need to unlock the full version with an in-app purchase.