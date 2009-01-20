Ports and Cables 101
Connectivity in 2009
Electronic equipment has always needed cables to connect to many different peripherals. Whether you’re hooking up a television to a VCR or a screen to a computer, the format of the wires you use is important. As digital begins to overtake analog in more and more households, it’s good to make sure one can fathom the main cable formats products use. Video cables, audio cables, cables specific to computers: Tom's Guide describes 13 of them in enough detail that the next user's guide you read will make sense.
Composite Video
Let’s start with video cables. First and foremost, we’ll look at Composite Video, sometimes just called Composite. Characterized by the yellow color of its plug, this cable works with an analogue video signal. Frankly, it’s the worst in its category. All the low signals mix when they pass through this cable, creating a general mush of brightness and color. Generally, you’ll see the Composite Video cable accompanied by two others plugs, which are red and white. They’re used to transport the stereo sound. Whenever you can, it’s preferable to use a cable with separated signals–like S-Video, RGB, or even YUV–instead of this kind of cable.
S-Video
Traditionally called S-Video, this particular cable also gets referred to as Y/C. Those two letters signify that the S-Video itself is made up of two separate components: luminance and color. As compared to the Composite Video cable, this one allows you to come up with a much cleaner image. In addition, all elements of the images are transmitted at the same time. This cable is also used with graphic cards, camcorders, and even S-VHS VCRs. Like Composite Video, S-Video only transports images. You’ll need another cable for audio.
YUV, YPrPb, and YCrCb
With YUV, YPrPb, and YCrCb formats, you get completely separate signals. The cables used are made up of three wires. One takes care of the luminance (Y) while the two others take care of the color. Specifically, you get either digital with YCrCb or analog with YUV and YPrPb. Those two last cables correspond more or less to the higher-end versions of S-Video. When it comes to the digital YCrCb connection, the quality approaches what DVI or HDMI offer. The colors are striking and the image as a whole looks more like what you’d see on a TV screen than with other analog cables.
VGA
VGA appeared at the end of the 1980s. Created by IBM, it still remains a standard PC monitor connection. However, it’s in the middle of being replaced by the digital interface DVI. VGA is made of 15 pins broken down into three lines that form three separate components: red, blue, and green. Many versions of VGA exist, which are classified according to their resolutions. Thus, you’ll find QVGA in 320 x 240, XGA in 1024 x 768, and QXGA in 2048 x15536. VGA norms for wide screens are simply preceded with a “W” for “wide.” Mini-VGA is used for certain laptops. While graphics cards on the market aren’t equipped with DVI, you find plenty of screens connected to VGA via VGA/DVI converters.
DVI-A/D/I
This cable is the replacement for VGA. It allows you to transmit a digital signal between a graphics card and a screen. Pay attention to the nuances of DVI: there are essentially three types. The DVI-A transports the analog signal and the DV-D takes care of the digital. Only the DVI-I can take care of both, but not at the same time. The DVI can handle more detailed color than the VGA does. It functions by using a base with independent pixels. For that reason you can’t use it with cathode-ray TVs. That’s okay, since there’s still DVI-A. This commonly used standard is actually useful for connecting a cathode-ray screen to a computer by using the converter. As for laptops, mini-DVI is replacing mini-VGA little by little. At the same time, if the laptop monitor you’re using has a large local resolution (more than 3 million pixels), it’s possible to use Dual-Link DVI.
HDMI A/B/C
Conceived in 2002 by a consortium of manufacturers, HDMI allows you to transmit the digital video of the DVI connection while transporting it at the same time as the audio signal. That means you’ll find everything on one cable, as with the Peritel. Since its appearance on the market, we’ve already seen three principle revisions of this cable: 1.1, 1.2, and 1.3. It’s the interface used for High Definition. You can use it with 1080p, but only with version A. As for HDMI B, it allows you to overcome this constraint of size by supporting very high resolutions. The HDMI C is the version that’s smaller than the HDMI. It connects digital camcorders and APN. HDMI is the format that HDCP protects. This protection was demanded by the film industry to help in its fight against the pirating of HD content.
DisplayPort
Simply put, DisplayPort is designed to put both DVI and HDMI out of business. It’s going to have a hard time overthrowing that last one, since DisplayPort only transports video signals, while HDMI can also handle audio. DisplayPort does offer some useful advantages like, for example, the ability to directly control the screen using the cable’s interface. This allows less circuits inside the cable to be used, which translates into space and cost savings. The DisplayPort cable is thinner than that of HDMI and DVI. It’s almost as thin as a USB cord. Practical and appealing details like this make connecting things easy. It’s also worth nothing that DisplayPort can handle very high resolutions, similar to what HDMI can do with its B version.
Jack, Minijack, and Microjack
The jack was invented in the 18th century for telephone operators. At the time, they measured 6.35 milimeters. Having gotten smaller over the years, you’ll now find them in three formats: the 6.5 mm jack, the minijack at 3.5 mm, and the microjack at 2.5 mm. The minijack is used for music players, while the microjack takes care of telephones. The minijack is used for telephones more and more as well. The classic jack is used mostly for rofessional electronics applications today. Many connections exist for these cables. Two contacts transmit the sound in mono and three contacts in stereo. A minijack for cameras has a fourth contact for video.
USB 1/2/3, Mini USB, and Micro USB
This format is the favorite for computers these days. Created in 1996, the USB standards committee is soon going to release version 3.0. This evolution should offer us a gain in transfer speed. At the same time, we shouldn’t get our hopes up too high over this news. USB 3.0 won't live up to its promises, some say. The transfer output is bound to be less than what was initially announced to consumers. From 1.5 MB/s in 1996, we’ve gone to 60 MB/s in 2000 with USB 2.0. USB 3.0 is claimed to be able to handle 625 MB/s. The USB interface was created to homogenize peripheral formats. Nowadays, you’ll find everything in USB. When it comes to everything from keyboards to speakers–and let’s not forget screens and digital music players–USB dominates. It also gets used in smaller formats like the Mini-USB and the Mirco-USB, which are made for mobile devices.
e-SATA
e-SATA is an external port designated by its red color. It’s not unlike the SATA port in PCs. In fact, it’s pretty much an external version of that internal part, with a more substantial voltage. It allows you to connect to a hard drive or an optical reading device. The transfer rate is better than that of USB 2.0. You can find a USB/e-SATA combo on certain laptops.
FireWire (IEEE 1394)
There are multiple versions of FireWire out there on the market. The most current in 2009 are the 800s and the 400s. FireWire 800 doesn’t require outside power, which is one of the restrictions of the FireWire 400 version. Created in the beginning of the 1990s by Apple, FireWire it used for video display, but can also be coupled with an external hard drive. Its transfer rate gives it a certain advantage over USB. Its next evolution should be able to theoretically transmit up to 400 MB/s.
RJ45
RJ45 plugs are also called Ethernet ports. This is what transmits the signal between two computers connected by an Ethernet wire or between a PC and an Internet box. Pay attention, though, and don’t get confused. There is a straight RJ45 and a crossed one. The crossed one has to be used for point-to-point connections, since its wires are available in emission-reception. The straight cable, however, will likely be used with a switch, hub, or a high-speed modem.