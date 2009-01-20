Ports and Cables 101

DVI-A/D/I

This cable is the replacement for VGA. It allows you to transmit a digital signal between a graphics card and a screen. Pay attention to the nuances of DVI: there are essentially three types. The DVI-A transports the analog signal and the DV-D takes care of the digital. Only the DVI-I can take care of both, but not at the same time. The DVI can handle more detailed color than the VGA does. It functions by using a base with independent pixels. For that reason you can’t use it with cathode-ray TVs. That’s okay, since there’s still DVI-A. This commonly used standard is actually useful for connecting a cathode-ray screen to a computer by using the converter. As for laptops, mini-DVI is replacing mini-VGA little by little. At the same time, if the laptop monitor you’re using has a large local resolution (more than 3 million pixels), it’s possible to use Dual-Link DVI.