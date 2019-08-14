Best Budgeting and Personal Finance Apps

Fudget (Android, iOS: Free)

Many mobile budgeting apps throw in everything and the kitchen sink when it comes to features. Fudget (Android, iOS), on the other hand, is all about hard and fast simplicity, and being able to use the app on the go. One button lets you add income, another expenses — all of which can be labeled and reordered on a simple timeline that displays your balance at the bottom. Swiping each entry lets you either set it as a recurring entry or delete it. And that's it. No folders, no savings categories, photos, graphs, or other gimcrackery. Power users will be left wanting for more, but for fast expense logging, Fudget is a nimble and easy to use app. An in-app purchase provides themes and a built-in calculator, while removing advertising.