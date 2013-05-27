Tips for Living Without the Optical Drive

DAEMON Tools Lite

DAEMON Tools Lite is a free, commonly used virtual drive manager that allows you to create image files out of your discs, as well as mount them into a series of virtual drives (the free version supports four virtual drives at any one time). The application sits quietly in your system tray, where you can open it up to mount and unmount disc images as well as turn the virtual drives on and off. DAEMON Tools Lite often gets a bad rap for being an enabler for software piracy (a disk image, after all, is easier to share online), but it is a useful tool regardless.

Note: DAEMON tools does try to include extra and unnecessary crapware during install, so be aware during the install process.