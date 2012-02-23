Before Siri: The History of Talking To Computers

The future of talking to computers

We asked the CEO of Nuance, Paul Ricci, what’s next for voice recognition. Understanding what you want and what you mean, he told us. “The problem of recognizing the words, the speech recognition problem, is transforming into a natural language recognition problem – the problem of understanding the words. It’s a speech recognition problem to know I’m saying ‘make a restaurant reservation’ and a natural language processing problem to understand the action I want to take.” And what comes after Siri? “We want to take advantage of lots of information. We can use your location. Another piece of information might be the history of restaurants you like; or things you’ve asked about before, actions you’ve taken, information from your social graph, from your calendar. We’re seeing early implementations like Siri but this is going to develop very fast. This is going to become standard in all smartphones.”