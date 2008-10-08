Our Favorite Free iPhone Apps

An Always-Improving Database

With the opening of the App store, Apple launched a big hit in the world of mobile phones, comparable to what the company has done previously for online music. Indeed, people have downloaded 60 million applications in one month. As the store continues to be flooded with free applications that only get smarter, the App store stays attractive. To help you sort through the plethora. Tom’s Guide has selected the best free applications for iPhone. Did we pass over your favorite app? Tell us about it in the comments below.