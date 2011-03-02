In Pictures: Apple's iPad 2

Video Mirroring

Sharing video from your iPad onto an HDTV is a no-brainer, and it's good to see that Apple has finally realized this. From the looks of it, video mirroring is the only option, so don't expect any sort of iOS desktop extension.

EDIT: Good news! Apple has confirmed that the Digital AV Adapter will be backwards-compatible with the iPhone 4, iPod Touch (4th Gen) and the original iPad. While the iPad gets 1080p output (thanks to its A5 SoC) the other devices are limited to 720p.