21 Designer Gadgets: Bling In The Tech

Gold iPhone

Stuart Hughes, the design house that brought you the gold iPad and the diamond-studded pouch for your latest Jesusphone now has the solid gold-plated iPhone. Available in either 20 carat white gold or 18 carat Rose Gold, the unlocked 32GB iPhone can be used anywhere on the globe. The center has been polished in a way that its looks more shiny with the gold casing. The semi gold model is priced at $2,395, while the full gold rear is available at $3,300. A limited number of these blingy call-makers are available, so be sure to get on the badwagon while you can.