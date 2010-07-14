21 Designer Gadgets: Bling In The Tech
Ulysse Nardin Android
In case you’d rather drop $50k on a phone instead of a year of college, the $50,000 Android by Ulysse Nardin serves up some amazing technology and a ton of bragging rights. The phone, running the Android operating system (not Froyo, but perhaps that will be upgraded once the phone’s out of beta), powered by kinetic energy from a revolving rotor on the back, with a box that appears to double as a charging station, complete with a USB port and speakers. The 32GB phone also has a 2.8-inch multitouch screen, 8-megapixel camera, biometric fingerprint unlocking, WiFi and an email browser.
Louis Vuitton iPad Case
An iPad case is not just an iPad case – not when you can spend more than $350 and flash some logos to your tech-loving pals. Louis Vuitton makes these sweet cases – the only downside is that they won’t be widely available until 2011. They’re made of high-quality leather tricked out with the LV logo with specially-designed padding inside to keep your gizmo healthy and happy. If only your wallet could stay in good shape as well.
Gold iPhone
Stuart Hughes, the design house that brought you the gold iPad and the diamond-studded pouch for your latest Jesusphone now has the solid gold-plated iPhone. Available in either 20 carat white gold or 18 carat Rose Gold, the unlocked 32GB iPhone can be used anywhere on the globe. The center has been polished in a way that its looks more shiny with the gold casing. The semi gold model is priced at $2,395, while the full gold rear is available at $3,300. A limited number of these blingy call-makers are available, so be sure to get on the badwagon while you can.
Leatherman Del Ray
Artist Adrian Pallarols extends his golden touch to the Del Rey, Leatherman’s 25th Anniversary luxury tool. Using 18K gold from the Andes for the handles, Adrian crafts each of these with his unique Del Rey design. Only 25 of the Del Rey model will be produced. And at $40,000, the Del Ray you can probably spend as much on your tool to skin a bear as you would on a luxe vacation.
Gold iPad
For a measly $190,000, you can nab a real golden Apple – something you’ll want to show off all the time (just beware of German beer bars!). Stuart Hughes, a British company that bills itself as a purveyor of ultimate luxury, is offering a 22-carat gold iPad encrusted with more than 25 carats of flawless diamonds (including a diamond Apple logo). The company has made 10 copies of their 3G, 64-GB Gold iPad Supreme. "This most luxurious iPad's appearance is outstanding even down to the precise polishing to reveal its most beautiful harmonious appearance," the company's website says in a curiously worded sales pitch. Sounds like someone as using translating software. For the $190,000 the iPad should come with a lifetime of direct calls to Steve Jobs’ house.
Stella Swarovski Light
Designed by Tokujin Yoshioka for the SwarovskiCrystalPalace, this amazing Swarovski lighting ball was available for public enjoyment at Milan's Design Week 2010. The glowing ball, known as Stellar, is lit from inside by thousands of tiny LEDs. At the Mila show it was placed over a tank filled with more crystals, adding to the general disco-ball atmosphere. While the Stellar chandelier-ball isn’t exactly for sale, one like it may be soon.
Swarovski-Studded iPad
Since we’re on the subject of shiny sparkly things, check out this crystal-studded iPad by CrystalRoc. At just $2,250, it’s only a tenth of the cost of a silly diamond-studded iPad from Stuart Hughes. The Crystal iPad has no fewer than 6,000 reasons to stare at it – and no, while flashy the price still doesn’t have Flash or multi-tasking.
Papillon Cell Phone
Papillon means butterfly in French – and flying is exactly what will happen to your money when you lay your hands on the first fully mechanical cell phone. Based on “complex micromechanics” the Papillon may change the prestige market – and since you’ll have to shell out $275,000 to get your paws on one, it may also change your credit score. A harmony of electric and mechanical parts, the Papillon is certainly something to behold – and for chic geeks, it may be just the coolest new thing to flutter about.
Gramofone Integrated Amplifier
If your tunes need to be cranked up to golden, the Amplifier Concept Gold Edition is a designer-crafted, bespoke amplifier. The set comes finished in either Fiddle Back (Sycamore) wood or Piano Black or if you’re feeling creative, choose any other color or wood – the external controls and the feeties are all double-plated in gold. All the internal wiring in the signal path is also 24-ct gold plated – and all the techno-luxury can be yours for just $25,500 for the Piano Black finish, $28,000 for the Fiddle Black finish. For an additional $2,000 you can get the bespoke finish.
Munitio Earphones
For just $159, Munitio will give your ears the shot they’ve been waiting for – in these bullet earphones . Bullets are the best way to get a song out of your head, right? Perhaps, but when you stick 18-carat gold into your ears, you might get more than just good sound. Here’s a quick question: they look pretty neat, but aren’t you going to hide all that golden bling inside your ear-holes instead of showing it off? In any case, the golden theme rocks on in these bullets.
Ferrari Acer Android
Ferrari loves to team up with tech-makers, creating luxe products that go the extra mile for their fans – and this Acer Android Ferrari-phone is no different. A glossy red case with chrome trim recalls the curves of a car, and your Android can even make Ferrari noises if you’re into that sort of thing. So far, there’s no word on the price but rest assured it’ll be luxurious – enough to make you feel like a million bucks.
Lamborghini Asus Netbook
Not to be left behind in the car-meets-consumer-technology race, Lamborghini has teamed up with Asus to release the VX6 netbook. The fully-loaded sleek ‘book features an Intel Atom D525 processor, a 12.1-inch screen, Bang and Olufsen power speakers, two USB ports, an HDMI socket, Bluetooth 3.0, Wi-Fi, and a long 7.5 hour battery life. Take it with you and hear it go vroom – but remember that netbooks can’t corner as well as actual cars with wheels. The price will start at $699, which is a whole lot cheaper than the real Lambos.
LG’s Versace Unique
After LG teamed up with Prada, they reached for another partner in the luxury design world: Versace. This phone, rather unironically dubbed Unique won’t be sold in electronics stores – instead, the company is retailing it through jewelry sellers. Like a fancy diamond necklace, this phone is pretty and could also be useful as a paperweight. Unlike a diamond necklace, it also makes phonecalls. Along with an 18k yellow gold finish and a sapphire crystal screen, you also get a media player, a 5 mega-pixel camera and possibly a reason to get mugged. The price hasn’t been announced but rest assured it’ll be hefty.
Leica Golden Camera
Here’s something that may seem strange: in order to celebrate the 60th anniversary of China being a People’s Republic, Leica has released a limited edition golden camera . Both the camera and lens are coated by 24k gold and the camera body is clothed in by super-smooth calf leather. The camera is inscribed with Mao Zedong’s motto (Long Live The People’s Republic of China) in red calligraphy and the Tiananmen Square pattern. Only 60 sets were created to commemorate China’s glorious republicanism, and each set is priced at $29,284. That’s a lot of yuan – oh, and they’re only available in China. Bring on the luxury!
Porsche Phone
Vroom vroom – it’s Porsche on the line. For the 1600 or so people who are lucky enough to own a Porsche in Singapore, another perk is on the way: a specially-designed Porsche phone for only $1,683. Confirming that brands are status symbols, the phone combines matt black anodized aluminum and black mineral glass and includes features like a fingerprint sensor to authenticate users. If you spot a guy across the bar showing off one of these opulent gizmos, rest assured he’s trying to show everyone his ride.
TAG Heuer Meridiist
Keep track of the time zone for all your yachts with the TAG Heuer Meridiist phone – priced at around $4000 . The phone is slim on the tech-specs – for the price a two megapixel camera and a 1.9-inch screen seem weeny – but rich on the bling with sapphire crystal glass and alligator skin coating. The latest edition of this shameless status symbol-a-thon adds a function to keep track of GMT at all times – you know, so you can call your captain and tell him to have the boat ready in the Seychelles on Thursday. TAG also makes a version of the Tesla Roadster, in case you needed another reason to spend money.
Platinum MacBook Air
The MacBook Air is known for being skinny, light, and, well, airy. Now Stuart Hughes, the British design house that has brought you the diamond and gold iPhones, has come out with a version of the Air in platinum. For just $480,000, you can pick up (with muscles!) the limited-edition Air that weighs more than 15 pounds. Lugging it around might be a hassle, but look at the bright side: if you need a heavy object with which to bludgeon someone, this might be just the thing! As per usual with Stuart Hughes, a limited number are available.
Diamond iPhone 4
The new iPhone boasts many great things – FaceTime lets you videochat, the speed (most of the time!) is zap-quick, and the price is a measly $200 for the 16GB. That is, unless you’d like your iPhone with a side of diamonds. British luxury-maker Stuart Hughes has created a $20,000 diamond edition of the new iPhone that comes unlocked and complete with a bedazzled Apple logo. Who knows, maybe for the white one even Rachel Rosmarin will jump at the chance to have a white diamond phone .
Novero Bluetooth Headset
Whether you think this new jewellery-desiger-designed headset is attractive or repulsive, you have to admit it’s innovative. The necklace-slash-bluetooth comes in five different designs, all priced around $120,000. It’s a cool idea and hopefully more reasonably-priced versions will be available in the future.
Bang & Olufsen Beolab 11
This oddly-shaped sub-woofer from Bang & Olufsen looks like the love child of a robot and a flower petal, and it's ready to rock your socks off with sound. The designers say it can be placed on the floor, corner, or mounted on a wall -- anyplace you'd like to show off it's sculptural beauty. The 'woofer is actually two identical loudspeaker cabinets, with baffles facing each other. The outer shells are made of aluminium and are available in silver and white, for only $2,211. Play with it, turn it up to 11 -- just be careful you don't drop it, because replacing this 18-pound subwoofer would take a lot of cheese.
World's Most Expensive Mouse
Don't tell Mickey! The world's most expensive mouse is encrusted with diamonds (wouldn't those hurt your little paws, by the way?) and costs $24,300. The mice are bespoke creations from Swiss manufacturer Pat Says Now. This silly piece of bling is cast from 18 carat white gold and set with 59 brilliant cut diamonds. The website says you can choose from the beautiful "Diamond Flower" design and the "Scattered Diamond" design, or you can choose your own colors. The whole thing just looks more than a little ridiculous for a three-button wheel mouse with a USB connection. I mean, for real fun, can't you just implant the device in my brain?