Opera’s Secrets Unlocked: 16 Tips and Tricks

Opera Could be Your Favorite Browser

Opera is an excellent browser, loved by those who use it. It's not only a Web browser, but an entire Internet suite, known for offering more features than you could possibly know what to do with. It was among the first to include tabbed browsing and advanced bookmarks and search bars, but the browser also bundles its own chat and e-mail client, as well as additional features few other browsers have, like mouse gestures and file sharing.

Despite its many features, Opera has a meager market share, similar to Apple's Safari--even though many people who try it out quickly become devout fans. If you've never tried Opera, now is a great time. Version 10.5 was released on March 2 of this year, and it brought some unique features like standalone widgets and new Javascript engine for extreme speed. Our list of tips and tricks will help you get the most out of all of the features Opera offers.