Back To The Future: 15 Retro Gadgets
Change Your Voice 1939: Bogen SM6 Speech Modulator Amplifier
Change Your Voice 1939: Bogen SM6 Speech Modulator Amplifier
Cost: $25.87, according to Radio Shack Catalog [1939]
The SM6 was a 6-watt AC operated speech modulator amplifier that was designed for use in low and medium power transmitters. Back in the day, it plate-modulated 12 watts of input to an oscillator or class C amplifier. This unit had an overall gain of 110 decibels, which made it possible to use high impedance microphones including crystal, velotron, and velocity microphones. If you wanted to operate the microphone and phone inputs together at the same time, you had duo-stage electron mixing to make it possible. The unit was 11 inches long and 7.5 inches high, used 4 tubes in total.
*Check out www.radioshackcatalogs.com for more retro gadgets.
Change Your Voice 2010: Avnex Voice Changer Software Basic 7.0.15
Change Your Voice 2010: Avnex Voice Changer Software Basic 7.0.15
Cost: $29.95
While the Voice Changer Software Basic does more than amplify speech modulation, it's safe to say it's in the same family as older speech modulators. This voice changing software alters your voice as you speak into a microphone, and can also alter recordings and audio streams. The demo software is limited, but the full version lets you alter the pitch, tone and frequency of your voice manually. You also get a bunch of voice presets that make using this software fun and easy. If you don’t have any helium on hand, approximately $25 will get you a close alternative and allow you to sound like a cartoon chipmunk, if you so desire. We like that after 71 years, the cost of altering ones voice hasn’t increased by much!
Measure Volts 1939: AC-DC Volt Ohm Milliameter
Measure Volts 1939: AC-DC Volt Ohm Milliameter
Cost: $13.97, according to Radio Shack Catalog [1939]
In 1939, this little pocket device was called a AC-DC service instrument. The AC-DC Volt Ohm Milliameter used a rectangular, 2-inch Simpson meter and had a sensitivity of 1000 ohms per volt. Ranges included: 0-10, 250, and 1000 AC volts; 0-10, 50, 250 and 1000 DC volts; 0-10, 50, and 250 DC MA; and 0-1000 and 100,000 ohms. The AC-DC Volt Ohm Milliameter came complete with “test productions” at a whopping price of $13.97.
Measure Volts 2010: Palm-Size Digital Multimeter
Measure Volts 2010: Palm-Size Digital Multimeter
Cost: $15
Overall, not much has changed in the electricity measurement instrument department since 1939. In addition to all the features available in 1939, 2010’s milliameters (now known as multimeters) feature digital displays and also include diode and transistor test functions. The display has only grown by about a half inch, but now includes automatic low battery and overload indicators. Multimeters are still light, compact, and easily fit into your pocket. Ranges include: 0-200m±0.25%-2-20-200-750V (±0.5%) DC volts; 0-200V-600V (±1.2%) AC volts; 0-200u-2m-20m (±1.0%)-200mA (±1.2%)-10A(±2.0%) fused DCA; and 0-200-2k-20k-200k (±0.8%)-2Mohm (±1.0%) R. This palm-size digital multimeter is about 5 x 0.9 x 2.8 inches in size and only 10.1 ounces in weight, and comes in at a price point of about $15. And, you have a choice of colors--black or yellow.
Change Music Discs 1939: Packard Automatic Record Changer
Change Music Discs 1939: Packard Automatic Record Changer
The dual-speed Packard Automatic Record Changer played seven 12-inch records or eight 10-inch records automatically (this was the Model K; note the complicated model-naming scheme), or eight 10-inch records automatically and 12-inch records manually (model L). That was no small feat in 1939. The Packard Automatic Record Changer also played both 78- and 33-RPM standard speeds, and any record could also be repeated. The player came in an all-steel construction with a statuary bronze finish. Throw in high impedance, and a net price of $31.16 got you this slick record player that also included an offset head with a crystal pickup. The player mounted in spaces that were 12 inches wide, 12 inches long, and 3.5 inches deep, below a regular panel.
Cost: $21.16, from Radio Shack Catalog [1939]
Change Music Discs 2010: Sony CDPCX455 400 Disc MegaStorage CD Changer
Change Music Discs 2010: Sony CDPCX455 400 Disc MegaStorage CD Changer
2010’s “record players” can handle a few more discs. Sony’s CDPCX455 for example, can change up to 400 discs, including standard CDs, CD-Rs, CD-RWs, and MP3 discs. The CDPCX455 displays artist names and CD information for each CD and title and includes a fade in/fade out feature between songs. With Analog RCA and digital optical outputs, and RCA input that synchronizes the unit with other changers, and a number of other features including jog dial control, repeat, random, and programmable play, and recently-played search, the CDPCX455 is priced at $499.99. It measures 17 inches wide x 7.5 inches high x 21.25 inches deep. Of course, in 2010, most people are pretty much done with music discs.
Outdoor Speakers 1939: 6-Watt Portable Sound System
Outdoor Speakers 1939: 6-Watt Portable Sound System
Cost: $18.23, according to Radio Shack Catalog [1939]
This sound system was designed for “small public address installations,” and provided sound coverage for halls with a capacity of 500 people. In addition to the high impedance microphone and phono inputs, the sound system also incorporated a tone control feature. The controls were equipped with calibrated metal etched plates and the handle of the microphone snapped into a metal base, which could be converted into a desktop microphone. The entire system consisted of a D6 6-watt amplifier, a complete kit of tubes, a Jensen eight-inch Electro Dynamic Speaker, a no-voltage Velotron microphone, and 25 feet of phone cable and plugs. It cost $38.37 for everything, or $18.23 for the amplifier and tubes, minus other accessories.
Outdoor Speakers 2010: Liberty Platinum Battery Powered Sound System
Outdoor Speakers 2010: Liberty Platinum Battery Powered Sound System
Cost: $2,237 The Liberty Platinum portable sound system, made by Anchor Audio, is a battery operated system that boasts 110 decibels of “clear sound”. The complete system includes the LIB-7500MU1 (a speaker with a built-in wireless receiver and MP3 player), a speaker stand, a wireless UHF receiver, and choice of wireless microphone, which also includes a belt pack transmitter. The Liberty basic package can handle crowds of up to 1,000 people. When you use the system with a companion loudspeaker or a second wireless speaker system, the system can handle crowds up to 2,000 people. At a cost of $2,237, the Liberty system is a bigger investment than its 1939 counterpart.
Projection TV 1949: Hallicrafters Projection TV
Projection TV 1949: Hallicrafters Projection TV
Cost: $595, according to Radio Shack Catalog [1949]
Can you believe they had projection television 61 years ago? Back in the day, the model T-60 TV picture system (16 inches by 12 inches) featured the “utmost realism and lifelike viewing” and could be installed in homes, taverns, and institutions. The projection system, consisting of a small cathode ray tube and an optical unit that magnified, reflected, and projected the image, provided 192 square inches of “picture area.” The TV did not require a dim room and offered excellent viewing day or night. The front panel controls included brightness, contrast, horizontal and vertical, and 12 push-button channel selectors. And at $595, it wasn’t cheap.
Projection TV 2010: ULTRAVISION LCD Projection HDTV (50VS69)
Projection TV 2010: ULTRAVISION LCD Projection HDTV(50VS69)
Cost: $1,400Today’s projection TVs are a tad bigger than 1949’s, and a bit smarter as well. For starters, Hitatchi’s projection TV features a high-definition display (1280 x 720p) and a high-contrast lens system. In addition to the 12Bit/68 billion color capability, and the 1080i 3:2 film processing, the TV also includes a number of other convenient features including day and night memory, side panel menu controls, 3-language onscreen display, and parental locks. It includes more inputs and outputs than you can shake a stick at (for example: HDMI, S-video, and optical digital output), and a number of audio performance features as well (including MTS Stereo/SAP with dbx and bass boost). Depending on the configuration, this TV will cost around $1,400.
In-Ear Audio 1949: BRUSH Communications Headphones
In-Ear Audio 1949: BRUSH Communications Headphones
Cost: $9.32, according to Radio Shack Catalog [1949]Designed for “ruggedness, comfort, good ear-seal, and safety against shock,” these type BJ earphones were encased in a soft rubber.. They were protected from adverse climactic conditions by hermetically sealed aluminum cartridge construction. They were high impedence headphones (.008 MFD) at 40,000 ohms. The headset came complete with a 5-foot cord and adjustable headband. They were not so easily affordable at the time. Price: $9.32.
In-Ear Audio 2010: Stanton DJ Pro 300 Headphone
In-Ear Audio 2010: Stanton DJ Pro 300 Headphone
Cost: $40
The DJ Pro 300 is a light, single-sided headphone. It includes high efficiency 40mm heavy-duty drivers, and comes complete with a detachable 10-foot cord with 1/4 inch plug. The headphone features a frequency response of 20-20kHz and a sensitivity 100 decibels at 1mW. It weighs 200 grams and impacts your audio budget by approximately $40. It delivers accurate wide-frequency sound reproduction and a 2-inch transducer with a heavy duty element that provides a full, deep bass sound. You’d probably keep this headphone at home, rather than in your messenger bag. We picked this single-sided headphone to demonstrate how headphones have evolved. Although there were single-sided headphones in 1949, they were a rarity.
Recording 1959: CHAMPION Model L2 Hi-Fi Recorder
Recording 1959: CHAMPION Model L2 Hi-Fi Recorder The Model L2 high fidelity recorder came equipped with two matched speakers and a full 5-watt amplifier output. Unit response was rated at 40-13,000 ops at 7.5 speed, and 40-7,000 ops at 3.75 speed. It also included a “magic eye” record level indicator and boasted “finger-flite” single rotary control for recording, playback, super fast forward and rewind. The unit featured two inputs: one for a microphone or magnetic photo cartridge, and another for radio, TV crystal and ceramic phono cartridge. It also featured 2 outputs: one with high impedance for an external amplifier, and another with low impedance for an external speaker. $149.95 (or $15 down and $11 monthly) got you this handy recording device.
Cost: $149.95, according to Radio Shack catalog 1959
Digital Recording 2010: RCA Digital Voice Recorder (VR5220)
Digital Recording 2010: RCA Digital Voice Recorder (VR5220)
Cost: $30
The VR5220digital voice recorder is a portable device that is equipped with everything you need to capture audio. The recorder’s built-in 512MB memory lets you capture up to 200 hours of audio. The device also includes a built-in, flip-out USB connector (no cables needed), which makes it easy to connect to your PC and share audio files through email, or archive your files to your hard drive. The VR5220 includes a feature called AVR (Automatic Voice-Activated Record) that enables the recorder to sense sound and start recording automatically. When the sound stops, so does the recording. Some additional features include: editing functions, a built-in speaker, a built-in microphone, recording quality selector, low battery indicator, and a headphone jack. The price for recording audio has gone down since 1959; you can pick up a VR5220 for about $30.
Radio 1959: Hi-Fiver Transistor Pocket Radio
Radio 1959: Hi-Fiver Transistor Pocket Radio
Cost: $34.95, according to Radio Shack Catalog [1959]
This little gem was quite popular in the 1950s and 1960s. It was the “perfect companion to any chairside, deskside or bedside,” for news, sports, weather, and music. It featured easy station tuning and “powerful reception.” The “Hi-Fiver” technology incorporated a power printed superhet circuit. The unit had a built in PM speaker and even--get this--an earphone jack! It also featured a ferrite stick antenna and a full size broadcast band tuning condenser. Radio Shack even threw in a 9-volt transistor battery at no cost; well that tactic hasn’t changed much! At this point in time, Radio shack had sold over 25,000 units, giving the company the title of “world leader” in realistic radios. You could buy one of these radios for $34.95. Extra batteries cost $0.59.
Radio 2010: Studebaker Jensen AM/FM Pocket Radio
Radio 2010: Studebaker Jensen AM/FM Pocket Radio
Cost: $21.99 Well, not much has changed in the way of pocket radios. You can get them much smaller these days, but apparently the engineers knew what they were doing in the 1950s (don’t let your grandfather read this). We picked out a unit to show you with a quite retro style, but this AM/FM pocket radio’s small size and old look make it a good match for radio fashion lovers who demand musical mobility. It features a rotary tuning control, rotary on/off volume control, a 2.25-inch dynamic loudspeaker, a headphone jack, and an integrated stand and carrying handle. It also requires 3 AAA batteries, which are not included in 2010. Keep in mind that an AM/FM radio is almost always built in to tiny pocket media players nowadays.
Computer 1977: TRS-80
Computer 1977: TRS-80
Cost: $599.95, according to Radio Shack Catalog [1977] Here’s what the model name means:T=Tandy, RS=Radio Shack, and 80=Z-80 microprocessor. This was one of the first home computers ever sold, and it was a huge success. The brains of the computer were actually in the keyboard. Tandy sold over 10,000 units in the first month alone. It included everything you needed (back then) in a personal computer. Fast forward to today, and you have to smirk at the fact that it included a cassette deck for loading and saving data. It had a total memory capacity of 62K and an expansion port for additional memory and peripherals. In 1977, the cost of the monitor, plus keyboard, plus computer, plus external drive totaled $599.95. I think the nickel short of $600 would get you a 375ml bottle of pop, so wow, what a steal!
Computer 2010: HP Pavilion p6300z series
Computer 2010: HP Pavilion p6300z series
Cost: $299.99HP calls this an “everyday computer,” so we thought it would be a good comparison to the TRS-80. Mind you, the list of features on this desktop easily maxes out this paragraph. It’s got a bit more than 62K of memory (4194304K, to be exact), slightly more space for your data than the TRS-80 (750GB, 7200 rpm SATA 3Gb/s hard drive), and it can do anything you need it to (seriously). It’s a business machine, TV, radio, game station, movie studio—you name it. And if people in 1950 could see into the future, they would think they were still in prehistoric times. The price would astound them as well – this computer starts at $299.99. We live in amazing times.
Walkie-Talkie 1964: 9-Transistior Transceiver
Walkie-Talkie 1964: 9-Transistior Transceiver
Cost:$57.90, according to Radio Shack Catalog [1964] I was surprised by the range of these walkie talkies. In 1964 they had a range of two miles. Doesn’t that seem like a far distance (for 1964)? They were “push-to-talk”, included nine transistors, did not “require a license,” and included a leather case, shoulder strap, and earphone. They also had plug-in crystals, 7-section, 40-inch telescopic antennae, and separate on/off volume controls. They came in a rugged metal cases, which probably protected the valuable superhet receivers. The walkie talkies were seven inches high and two inches wide, and a single one could be had for the low price of $29.95. If you bought two together, you saved $2. But what can you do with just one?
Walkie-Talkie 2010: Motorola MH230R 23-Mile Range 22-Channel FRS/GMRS Two-Way Radio
Walkie-Talkie 2010: Motorola MH230R 23-Mile Range 22-Channel FRS/GMRS Two-Way Radio
Cost: $60
This pair of walkie talkies (or two-way radios as they are sometimes referred to in today’s lingo) has an impressive range (up to 23 miles). Imagine the applications for these communication tools. They have 22 channels (each with 121 privacy codes for superior interference protection), 11 weather channels with alert features, and iVOX hands-free communication. They can run on 10-hour alkaline or 8-hour rechargeable batteries. If you’re in heavy radio traffic, these radios feature QT noise-filtering, which ensures uninterrupted communication with other Motorola radios. The radios list at approximately $60 for the pair.
Game Console 1977: TV Video Game
Game Console 1977: TV Video Game
Cost: $64.95 according to Radio Shack Catalog [1977]I actually remember playing this game when I was a kid. If you had one of these at your house, the whole neighborhood was your friend. This game console could work with any television set and featured hockey, handball, and tennis. The fact that anything on the screen was represented by a single square or rectangle did not deter anyone from hours of fun. It’s interesting to note that the marketing in the catalog described the experience as “almost like the real thing.” How does that compare to Wii Sports? It came with two remote controls that could wander up to 6.5 feet from each other, and had “realistic game sounds for extra excitement.” Wish I could get my hands on one of these! The unit required six C batteries and cost $64.95.
Game Console 2010: Sony Play Station Portable3000 System
Game Console 2010: Sony Play Station Portable3000 System
Cost: $170
Game consoles sure have come a long way. Take the Sony PlayStation Portable for example: it’s portable, rechargeable, and features a 4.3-inch LCD screen with a high-contrast color ratio and excellent response times. It includes a built-in microphone and Wi-Fi access so you can play and chat in multi-player games. You can also call your friends on SkypeTM. The game console also uses UDMs (universal media disks) so you can play games and watch movies and TV shows. And if that’s not enough, when you want a bigger experience, you can hook it up to your television using video-out cables (sold separately). The price right now is roughly $170.
Point-And-Shoot Camera 1960: RICOH AUTO-35 Camera
Point-And-Shoot Camera 1960: RICOH AUTO-35Camera
Cost: $47.50, according Radio Shack Catalog [1960] In 1960, this camera represented the first new advance in camera design in more than two decades. The camera featured a fully automatic electric eye that assured perfect pictures every time. The only thing you had to do was set the ASA speed, then point, and shoot. The catalog ad claimed that it was so easy to use, even a child could handle it with ease. Apparently it had features that higher-prices cameras boasted. So, what did you get for $47.50 (or $5 a month)? You got shutter speed coupled with an exposure meter from 1/25 to 1/170, a window finder (eye hole), parallax compensation marks (that’s a term we don’t hear anymore), a rapid rewind crank (you actually had to wind your film), and an automatic film counter.
Point-And-Shoot Camera 2010: Canon PowerShot D10
Point-And-Shoot Camera 2010: Canon PowerShot D10
Cost: $330
In 1960, if you dropped your camera in the water, you left it there. But in 2010, if you drop your Canon PowerShot D10 in the water (up to 10 meters), you’re still good to go. But that’s not all: the camera is Canon’s first shockproof (up to 1.22 meters), waterproof and freeze-proof (down-to 14 degrees F) camera. It comes with a sensor capable of resolutions of 12.1 mega-pixels, a 2.5-inch LCD screen (with a display resolution of 230K pixels), and continuous shooting (at the rate of 1.1 frames per second). The camera uses a DIGIC4 processor and Face Detection technology that can track and focus on 35 faces at the same time—all for $330.
Photo Viewer 1950: Micronta Viewer-Projector
Photo Viewer 1950: Micronta Viewer-Projector
Cost: $19.95, according to Radio Shack Christmas Catalog 1950 This “magazine-type” viewer projector could handle up to 36 slides (35mm) that could be viewed directly on the self-contained glass screen. It could project the image on a large screen or wall as well (up to an area of 10-feet square with the same sharp focus as if you were looking at the glass screen). You could also change the images quickly with a “semi-automatic mechanical lever”. The unit boasted efficient convection cooling that protected your slides, an f3.5 lens, a polished projection mirror, and a ground-glass view screen. It weighed only 4 pounds and could be purchased for $19.95.
Photo Viewer 2010: PANDIGITAL Digital Photo Frame
Photo Viewer 2010: PANDIGITAL Digital Photo Frame
Cost: $210The only thing this digital photo frame cannot do is what the 1950 version could do: project the picture onto another surface. However, compared to its 1950 counterpart, the PANDIGITAL Digital Photo Frame has cool features including: Bluetooth capability, Wi-Fi compatibility, a real-time clock, a calendar, an alarm, programmable on/off functionality, an image rotate/resize feature, and slideshow and single picture viewing. This photo frame can hold up to 2000 pictures and is capable of playing images, video, and audio (from a card reader or from 512MB of internal memory). The screen size is 10.4 inches and has a resolution of 1024 X 768. It’s yours for roughly $210.
Personal Media Player 1965: 4-Speed Portable Record Player
Personal Media Player 1965: 4-Speed Portable Record Player
Cost: $19.95, according to Radio Shack Catalog [1965]
In 1965, this was the ultimate portable music player. The one thing that made this record player stand out above the crowd was something called “continuous tone control.” The player had a front mounted speaker (an “extended range” speaker, at that), a convenient carrying handle, and could play all four speeds (16, 33, 45, and 78 RPM). And if your record was in stereo, this player came equipped with a .7 mil needle to handle the stereo functionality. IT also included an Alliance shock-mounted motor, a built in 45 RPM spindle, and a hand-wired chassis. This is what$19.95 could get you in 1965.
Personal Media Player 2010: Sony Video MP3 Player
Personal Media Player 2010: Sony Video MP3 Player
Cost: $130
The NWZE340 series player does more than spin records in a box. It’s a video player, MP3 player, FM tuner, sleep timer and alarm--all in one device. It supports multiple file types and has a built-in high-resolution 2-inch QVGA LCD screen (320x240 display). You can store up to 10,000 songs or over 60 hours of video on the players 16GB of built-in memory. You can also watch your videos or view your pictures in portrait or landscape mode. You can purchase the Sony NWZE340 Video MP3 player for $130.
Mobile Phone 1986: Transportable Cellular Telephone
Mobile Phone 1986: Transportable Cellular Telephone
Cost: $1,199 according to Radio Shack Catalog [1986] This phone could be used in your car or with you on the go. It converted to a full-power portable phone in minutes if you had an optional adapter pack. It featured a full three-watt output (about five times higher than many portables at that time), an LCD display that “eliminated dialing errors”, and a one-touch redial of the last number dialed. In 1986, Radio Shack provided your phone number, programmed the phone for you, and handled all the start-up paperwork. But they didn’t knock it out of the ball park with the price. How does $1,199 sound for your cell phone? I think I’d rather stick with the $49.95 per month.
Mobile Phone 2010: BlackBerry Tour 9630
Mobile Phone 2010: BlackBerry Tour 9630
Cost: Possibly Free with Carrier Contract You can take your BlackBerry anywhere—not just within range of your car. The 9630 smartphone can be used almost anywhere in the world. The phone also includes voice dialing, conference calling and built-in speakerphone. It has 256MB of on-board memory and a built-in media player that will play music and videos. The smartphone also includes a 3.2MP camera that takes still shots and videos as well. And you’ll never be lost with BlackBerry’s built-in Global Positioning System. The battery will last for 5 hours of talk time or 5 days on standby. BlackBerry prices vary, depending on your carrier and the plan you select.