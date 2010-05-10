Back To The Future: 15 Retro Gadgets

Change Your Voice 1939: Bogen SM6 Speech Modulator Amplifier

Cost: $25.87, according to Radio Shack Catalog [1939]

The SM6 was a 6-watt AC operated speech modulator amplifier that was designed for use in low and medium power transmitters. Back in the day, it plate-modulated 12 watts of input to an oscillator or class C amplifier. This unit had an overall gain of 110 decibels, which made it possible to use high impedance microphones including crystal, velotron, and velocity microphones. If you wanted to operate the microphone and phone inputs together at the same time, you had duo-stage electron mixing to make it possible. The unit was 11 inches long and 7.5 inches high, used 4 tubes in total.

