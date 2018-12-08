Best Cheesy Holiday Movies and Where to Stream Them
Getting in the Spirit
The holidays are all about heartwarming traditions, and nothing soothes the soul more than streaming a saccharine movie with a cup of hot chocolate in hand. (A roaring fire, or YouTube yule log channel, is optional, but recommended.)
Netflix got the ball rolling after Thanksgiving with a full slate of original holiday movies commissioned for this season, and some of them are actually worth watching. We picked the cheesiest Christmas and Hanukkah gems you should definitely watch this month, even if some of them aren't all that good. ‘Tis the season!
Santa's Little Helper
Not to be confused with the Simpsons family dog, Santa's Little Helper is a vehicle for Real World/Road Rules Challenge veteran Mike Mizanin. Yes, the reality superstar (who somehow became WWE champion) stars in this fish-out-of-water story in which he plays Dax, a successful, soulless corporate miser who somehow winds up — you guessed it — learning the true spirit of Christmas.
His interview to replace Santa's second in command involves a series of patience-testing stunts given to him by Billie (model-turned-actress AnnaLynne McCord), an elf mocked by her peers for her human-looking ears. Those rotten elves include Eleanor (WWE superstar Paige), who is also gunning for that open position next to old Saint Nick. And if you didn't think this movie was corny enough, its plot involves a youth center that needs to be saved, because of course it does. — Henry T. Casey
Rent on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play and elsewhere.
Santa Claus Conquers the Martians
If you grew up on B-movie matinees or late-night reruns on public-access TV, there's a good chance you've already seen Santa Claus Conquers the Martians. It's one of those bizarre midcentury sci-fi clunkers, produced on a shoestring budget with a cast and crew who were enthusiastic but not all that good at making movies. And yet, it's hard not to crack a smile at the cheap special effects, bargain-bin costumes and overwrought acting. In the film, a group of Martians kidnaps Santa Claus so that he can produce toys for Martian children, but the aliens wind up accidentally taking two Earth kids along for the ride. Watch this one with generous quantities of spiked eggnog — or at least with the Mystery Science Theater 3000 commentary for bonus Patrick Swayze content. — Marshall Honorof
Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video
Four Christmases
America's sweetheart, Reese Witherspoon, teams up with America's fast-talking charmer, Vince Vaughn, as a couple who must visit all four of their divorced parents on Christmas. This loaded cast — with a combined five Oscars! — includes Robert Duvall, Sissy Spacek, Jon Voight, Jon Favreau, Mary Steenburgen and Kristin Chenoweth, yet lands like Santa butt-first into a sooty fireplace. — Mike Prospero
Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and to rent on iTunes
Fred Claus
Another Vaughn Christmas vehicle sees him playing the miscreant older brother to Paul Giamatti's Saint Nick; Vaughn's character moves up to the North Pole to help his sibling in exchange for a loan. While there, he helps turn around an inefficiently run operation and sort things out with his family. Also starring Rachel Weisz, Miranda Richardson, Kathy Bates, Elizabeth Banks and, more problematically, Kevin Spacey. — Mike Prospero
Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
In the first The Santa Clause, Tim Allen had to assume the duties of Saint Nick after causing the previous office-holder to fall to his death — a dark beginning indeed. In the second The Santa Clause, Allen's character had to find a wife. In this third installment, he has to fend off Jack Frost (Martin Short) from taking over Christmas while keeping his wife and in-laws (Alan Arkin and Ann-Margret!) entertained. Short yuks it up, but this third installment is scraping the bottom of the punch bowl. — Mike Prospero
Available to rent on iTunes
The Hebrew Hammer
Believe it or not, the only decent Hanukkah movie ever produced (no, Eight Crazy Nights does not hold up) is also a perfectly good riff on Christmas. Adam Goldberg plays Mordechai Jefferson Carver, a tough-talking, effortlessly cool, religiously observant Jewish private eye. When an evil Santa Claus (Andy Dick, who else?) threatens to destroy Hanukkah, Mordechai fights back with fists, guns and a litany of extremely predictable Jewish jokes — which will probably still make you laugh. The Hebrew Hammer is aggressively silly, and the humor vacillates between "They made this up on the spot" and "This would be offensive if it weren't so dumb." But this film is somehow one of the most consistently delightful holiday movies out there, particularly for Hebrews and Shebrews who want a seasonal movie to call their own. — Marshall Honorof
Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
Netflix knows we can't resist a royal love story, though the stars of A Christmas Prince aren't quite as charismatic as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. No matter! The sequel to last year's A Christmas Prince continues the story of Prince Richard and Amber, an American commoner who fell for the prince and will presumably wed him in this film. But! The plot thickens when Amber heads to Prince Richard's home country of Aldovia and questions whether she's cut out for royal life. I won't spoil the ending for you, but let's just say this holiday film isn't destined to be a classic. — Caitlin McGarry
Available to stream on Netflix
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
While many have called this a Christmas classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is ridiculously cheesy. For the uninitiated, this is the first Dr. Seuss story that was ever adapted to live action, and it stars Jim Carrey as the Grinch, a creature with a heart three sizes too small. Unlike the Whos, the Grinch hates Christmas and loves playing pranks on the residents of Whoville. While Grinch comes up with a diabolical plan to steal the Whos' Christmas, the film plays with the theme that maybe Christmas isn't all about the presents after all (it totally is, though). — Rami Tabari
Available to stream on Netflix
The Princess Switch
Another Netflix Christmas original? Indeed. #blessed
The Princess Switch combines our timeless obsession with royal love stories and the same-actress-playing-two-parts conceit of The Parent Trap in the ultimate cheesy holiday movie. In this version, Vanessa Hudgens plays a baker, Stacy, and a princess, Margaret, who discover they look identical and can therefore switch lives! What are the odds? The movie takes place in the week leading up to Christmas, which is how it manages to sneak into Netflix's holiday movie category. Otherwise, it's a lighthearted, cheeseball rom-com starring our favorite High School Musical alum. — Caitlin McGarry
Available to stream on Netflix
The Holiday Calendar
Netflix's 2018 Christmas push continues with The Holiday Calendar, a sweet film about a budding photographer, Abby, whose grandpa gifts her an antique advent calendar that turns out to be full of surprises. What starts off as a typical rom-com becomes more intriguing 15 minutes in, when the calendar seems to take on a life of its own in the dead of night. It was then that I realized that this Netflix gem was every bit as cheesy as I had hoped. Each day, the calendar opens to reveal a toy that hints at what will happen in Abby's love life. You'll find yourself dying to know where (or whom) the calendar will lead her to next. (You'll also find yourself Googling antique advent calendars and where to buy them — or maybe that's just me.) — Caitlin McGarry
Available to stream on Netflix
