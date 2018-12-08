Best Cheesy Holiday Movies and Where to Stream Them

Santa's Little Helper

Not to be confused with the Simpsons family dog, Santa's Little Helper is a vehicle for Real World/Road Rules Challenge veteran Mike Mizanin. Yes, the reality superstar (who somehow became WWE champion) stars in this fish-out-of-water story in which he plays Dax, a successful, soulless corporate miser who somehow winds up — you guessed it — learning the true spirit of Christmas.

His interview to replace Santa's second in command involves a series of patience-testing stunts given to him by Billie (model-turned-actress AnnaLynne McCord), an elf mocked by her peers for her human-looking ears. Those rotten elves include Eleanor (WWE superstar Paige), who is also gunning for that open position next to old Saint Nick. And if you didn't think this movie was corny enough, its plot involves a youth center that needs to be saved, because of course it does. — Henry T. Casey

Rent on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play and elsewhere.

Credit: WWE Studios