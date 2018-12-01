10 Best Foreign Films on Netflix
Some of the best movies on Netflix weren't made in Hollywood. Foreign films are often overlooked by U.S. audiences because of the language barrier, but once you open up to reading subtitles, you'll wish you did it sooner. When you're tired of B-rate action movies or stale standup acts, scroll down to the International section of Netflix where you'll find some of the most memorable films available for streaming. From Korean zombie thrillers to an autobiography on the world's best chess player, these are the 10 best international movies on Netflix.
The Raid: Redemption - Indonesia
Sometimes, you want to sit down and savor a movie like a fine wine — and sometimes, you want to pound it like a keg of cheap beer. The Raid: Redemption is firmly in the latter category. The film stars Iko Uwais as Rama: a special forces officer in the Jakarta police. He's an observant Muslim, an expectant father and a devoted son — but you can forget all of that, because it's almost irrelevant after the first 10 minutes. After a raid on an apartment building housing a drug empire goes awry, it's up to Rama to single-handedly punch and kick his way through every criminal in the building, up to and including a nearly superhuman bruiser called Mad Dog (Yayan Ruhian). There's a typical crime drama story if you care to follow it, but The Raid: Redemption is mostly an excuse to zone out and watch some incredible gunfights, fistfights and weapon fights for about 90 of its 101 minutes onscreen. — Marshall Honorof
Ip Man - Hong Kong
I hope you’re ready for tight action scenes and historical drama because Donnie Yen absolutely kills his role as Ip Man, a master of Wing Chun and famously known for being Bruce Lee’s teacher. The film highlights Ip Man’s life during the Japanese invasion of 1937 as he falls from wealth into poverty. In order to maintain a modicum of peace in Foshan, he’s forced to teach people Wing Chun to defend themselves. If that didn’t reel you in, wait till you see Donnie Yen fight 10 people at once (yes, it’s that cool). — Rami Tabari
Like Water for Chocolate - Mexico
An iconic film based on Laura Esquivel's popular novel of the same name, Like Water for Chocolate is a gripping romance that stands up to some of Shakespeare's best works. The plot centers around a woman named Tita who can't be with the man she loves because of family tradition in which the youngest daughter is forbidden to marry, and must take care of her mother. Tita rebels by pursuing her forbidden love, and in doing so, strips away the gender roles she was assigned at birth. Considered a landmark film in Mexican feminism, Like Water for Chocolate is filled with violence, passion, and good cooking. — Phillip Tracy
Y Tu Mama Tambien - Mexico
Drenched in sex and desire, Alfonso Cuaron's road movie follows two close teenage friends (Diego Luna and Gabriel Garcia Bernal) and an older woman (Maribel Verdu) whom they've persuaded to join them on a drive to the coast. The woman takes command, seducing one boy, then the other. That's when the secrets start to come out. — Paul Wagenseil
Train to Busan - South Korea
Train to Busan has everything you could ask for in a zombie movie. The acting is first-rate, the action sequences are pulse-pounding, and there is genuine emotion that is more than just an afterthought to unnecessary violence and gore. The plot of Train to Busan - an unknown virus is spreading and people are turning into flesh-craving zombies - may sound conventional and perhaps even exhausted, but this frenetic Yeon Sang-ho-directed movie is anything but. Much like Snowpiercer, another Korean masterpiece, Train to Busan is set almost entirely on a locomotive, a setting that makes for a claustrophobic hellscape that will stay with you long after the final credits. — Phillip Tracy
Magnus - Norway
Having recently retained his title as the World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen, at just 27 years of age, has already cemented his place in the history books of chess. The 2016 film Magnus chronicles the childhood of the Norweigan prodigy and takes you through the moments leading up to Carlsen being crowned the youngest Grandmaster in history. Whether you're familiar with Carlsen's miraculous exploits or not, Magnus is a fascinating look at the backstory of someone whose intellectual capacity is inconceivable. — Phillip Tracy
Blue is the Warmest Color - France
Adèle is an introverted French teen, stuck in a rut in high school until she's instantly obsessed with a blue-haired girl she sees one day. As Adèle gets to know the object of her interest — Emma, a graduating art student and out lesbian — she discovers that she herself isn't as straight as she once thought. But even though courting to Adèle is a risk to her friendships with close-minded teens, her reward of an intense relationship is only temporary. The film's dramatic high marks arrive with the kind of distrust and betrayal that leaves everyone hurt. — Henry T. Casey
Raw - France/Belgium
A teenage girl goes to veterinary college and has a carnal awakening, in more ways than one. Justine, played by Garance Marillier in a breakout role, has never tasted meat, thanks to her strict vegetarian upbringing. As part of a hazing ritual, she eats a rabbit kidney -- and develops a craving for human flesh. Yet "Raw" isn't your typical horror movie. It's dreamy, claustrophobic, resolutely feminist and completely mesmerizing. — Paul Wagenseil
Dear Zindagi - India
Kaira is an ambitious young cinematographer living and working in Mumbai when her life goes off the rails: She breaks up with her boyfriend, gets kicked out of her apartment and learns that a potential love interest is actually engaged. A return to her hometown brings an unexpected person into her life, a psychologist who encourages Kaira to realize that her work and independence are important, but they shouldn’t come at the expense of the meaningful relationships. Life is about balance, which is a valuable lesson in every language. — Caitlin McGarry
Cinema Paradiso - Italy
A coming-of-age story about boy growing up in a small Sicilian town. Enchanted with movies, he spends all his free time in the projection booth of the town's only source of entertainment, the local movie theater, where he's taken under the wing of the cantankerous projectionist. It's sweet and sentimental, and always makes me tear up. — Mike Prospero
