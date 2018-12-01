10 Best Foreign Films on Netflix

The Raid: Redemption - Indonesia

Sometimes, you want to sit down and savor a movie like a fine wine — and sometimes, you want to pound it like a keg of cheap beer. The Raid: Redemption is firmly in the latter category. The film stars Iko Uwais as Rama: a special forces officer in the Jakarta police. He's an observant Muslim, an expectant father and a devoted son — but you can forget all of that, because it's almost irrelevant after the first 10 minutes. After a raid on an apartment building housing a drug empire goes awry, it's up to Rama to single-handedly punch and kick his way through every criminal in the building, up to and including a nearly superhuman bruiser called Mad Dog (Yayan Ruhian). There's a typical crime drama story if you care to follow it, but The Raid: Redemption is mostly an excuse to zone out and watch some incredible gunfights, fistfights and weapon fights for about 90 of its 101 minutes onscreen. — Marshall Honorof

Credit: Akhirwan Nurhaidir