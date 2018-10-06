The 11 Best and Worst TV Reboots

X-Files (2016 - Present) - BEST

X-Files may not technically be a reboot, since the show never really went away for long enough to be rebooted. I’m referring to Season 10 of The X-Files, which takes place 14 years after the ninth season. The new season brought back Agents Mulder and Scully, plus some other fan favorites, and put them right back in the mix of investigating strange happenings. Many of the episodes were well-received, though there were a few duds. Even so, I’m going to stick it in the “best” category for a good effort. Although an 11th season is theoretically on the way, the show’s future is now up in the air.Credit: Fox