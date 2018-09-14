5 Ways the Note 9 Beats the iPhone Xs Max
Apple's new smartphone lineup includes the 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Max, satisfying my deep love for massive smartphones. Apple's new phone does have some great features, like an OLED display, a powerful A12 processor and dual 12-megapixel rear cameras with new Smart HDR capability. But I'm still scraping my coins together to purchase a Samsung Galaxy Note 9.
Here are a few compelling reasons why the Note 9 is better than the iPhone Xs Max.Credit: Tom's Guide
Lower price
We're officially in the era of the $1,000 smartphone. Both the Note 9 and the Xs Max breach that wallet-draining price, but Samsung's flagship is the better value on paper. The 128GB Note 9 costs $999, while the 512GB version is priced at $1,249. Meanwhile, the 64GB iteration of the Xs Max is $1,099, while the 256GB and 512GB models will set you back $1,249 and $1,449, respectively.
Credit: Tom’s Guide
Power of the S Pen
As a tech journalist, I take a lot of notes. And while some of my peers choose to type their notes on laptops or smartphones, I find that writing things down is faster.That's why I appreciate the S Pen, the stylus that accompanies the Note 9. It's become an essential part of my work — and also my home life, when I need to whip up a quick shopping list.
But the S Pen is more than a nifty writing implement, especially now that it's Bluetooth-enabled. The new S Pen is like a techie magic wand, allowing you to control the phone's camera, skip tracks on your music player and even page forward and back through a slideshow presentation. And with Samsung working closely with third-party developers, the S Pen is pretty much guaranteed to gain more functionality over time.
Credit: Tom’s Guide
More storage for the money
The iPhone Xs Max starts with a measly 64GB of storage, while the Note 9 doubles that, with 128GB. Apple is offering up to 512GB of storage for the Xs Max and the slightly smaller iPhone Xs. That amount is on a par with the Note 9's offering, as that phone tops out at 512GB of onboard storage. However, the Note 9 costs $200 less with that same max storage than the iPhone Xs Max.
Plus, the Note 9 has a microSD slot that can support an additional 512GB of expandable storage, meaning that you can walk around with 1TB in your pocket and never have to worry about deleting photos, videos or apps again.
Credit: Tom’s Guide
Doing more with DeX
When is a smartphone not a smartphone? When it's a mobile workstation. Mobile professionals can transform their Note 9 phones into makeshift laptops by connecting them to external monitors. All you need is a USB Type-C-to-HDMI cable and maybe a Bluetooth mouse, and you can work just like you were back in the office. Don't have a mouse lying around? No worries — the Note 9's display can serve as a touchpad or a drawing surface when you're in DeX mode. In short, the Note 9 is a pretty brilliant mobile all-in-one station.
Credit: Samsung
Fast charging included
Apple has finally caught up with the rest of the world when it comes to wirelessly charging your smartphone (even though Apple fans are still waiting on the company's promised AirPower charging pad). But one place the iPhone lags is fast charging.
Don't get me wrong: Both the Xs and Xs Max are capable of fast charging (50 percent charge in 30 minutes). Even the lower-tier iPhone XR has the ability. But Apple refuses to ship the 30W USB-C power adapter with any of the phones, choosing to nickel and dime another $49.99 out of you. The Note 9, on the other hand, ships with a fast charger, so you can take advantage of the Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 action, which claims to deliver a 50 percent charge in 15 minutes.
Credit: Tom’s Guide