5 Ways the Note 9 Beats the iPhone Xs Max

Power of the S Pen

As a tech journalist, I take a lot of notes. And while some of my peers choose to type their notes on laptops or smartphones, I find that writing things down is faster.That's why I appreciate the S Pen, the stylus that accompanies the Note 9. It's become an essential part of my work — and also my home life, when I need to whip up a quick shopping list.

But the S Pen is more than a nifty writing implement, especially now that it's Bluetooth-enabled. The new S Pen is like a techie magic wand, allowing you to control the phone's camera, skip tracks on your music player and even page forward and back through a slideshow presentation. And with Samsung working closely with third-party developers, the S Pen is pretty much guaranteed to gain more functionality over time.

Credit: Tom’s Guide