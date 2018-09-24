Top 10 Features in Apple's New iPhones

Beastly A12 Bionic processor

The first 7-nanometer mobile processor is the star of the show with this new round of iPhone updates. You want better performance? Apple says the two high-performance cores in the new A12 Bionic CPU are 15 percent faster and consume 40 percent less power than the A11, while the four efficiency cores are 50 percent more efficient than last year's processor. The GPU inside the A12 Bionic is 50 percent faster than the A11 as well. Throw in an 8-core neural engine and an new image signal processor, and the A12 is at the center of so many of the improvements highlighting Apple's latest iPhone.

Our benchmark testing supports those claims. The iPhone XS and XS Max were noticeably better than the iPhone X in our testing. And that means Snapdragon 845-powered phones like the Galaxy Note 9 are even further behind Apple's latest phones.

Credit: Apple