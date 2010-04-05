Location, Location, Location: 10 New Tools
Google Earth In Your Car
Built-in in-car navigation is nothing special – but how about built-in Google Earth? Later this year Audi will put a navigation system into the A8 that does full GPS navigation with the option of satellite images, care of Google Earth. Zoom out and you see the Google Earth globe. Use the trackpad to navigate around and zoom back in (it’s not a touchscreen because that might be too distracting for the driver. The NVIDIA graphics accelerator makes the animations as smooth as on your PC). Pushpins indicate panoramic photos or Wikipedia articles about a place.
Nobex Radio Companion: Local Ads On Phone
If you hear an ad for a local business on the radio, you have to remember the number or write down the Web address. Wouldn’t it be more useful to get the details on your phone so you can easily call or browse thei Web site? Nobex Radio Companion is best known for streaming Internet radio to the BlackBerry but tool also gives you playlists for thousands of local radio stations. In the new version, when an ad comes on you see it in the playlist. With some ads you’ll get special offers or coupons. So when Best Western advertises cut-price rooms you can find a location, call the hotel or get driving directions – and continue listening to the radio.
ZoomAtlas: I Used To Live Here
You can see your house on any mapping site, but you can’t share that with people unless you create and share a Google custom map. ZoomAtlas lets you add a note to the map so you can pinpoint where you grew up, where you want to school, where you used to work – and then share the places that matter to you on Facebook. In addition satellite images you get on all the mapping sites, ZoomAtlas lets you add a zoomable image, so instead of a vague image of a baseball mound you can zoom right in and put your note on home plate. You can even see and name places within buildings, like shops in a mall. It’s a wiki, so anyone can add a note or fix something that's wrong on the map.
Aha Mobile: Listen To The Internet In Your Car
We can expect more laws that deal with drivers texting and driving. Aha Mobile is an iPhone app (with Android coming soon) that reads the Internet to you so you can keep your hands on the wheel. You can hear tweets and updates from your Facebook friends, stream your favorite podcasts (without needing to sync them) from a simple screen with just four buttons, or get traffic alerts read to you. Press the Hungry or Coffee buttons and the app searches Yelp for nearby restaurants with high ratings. Later in the year it will find gas stations (ahead of you – not ones you’ve just passed). The software could show up built into in-car systems.
Trulia App: How Much Does That House Cost?
When you're house-hunting, wouldn’t you rather point your phone at a nice house and get details rather than make a call or search through listings to findn it? 70% of people using Trulia’s iPhone real estate app already seek prices of houses near where they are, so CellStorm is working on an Android app that will look up a house when you take a picture of it and show you the details. Yelp’s iPhone application already has a similar “augmented reality” feature called Monocle for businesses, but soon you’ll be able to point your phone at places and find out more about them without ever opening a browser or typing in a search.
LooptPulse: Maps On The iPad
The bigger screen on the iPad makes it a great fit for maps. Location apps like the free LooptPulse can show you a much bigger map than the iPhone and show you shops and restaurants, details about local events, and even intregrates with Facebook so you can see Facebook events nearby that your friends are going to. If you can’t decide where to go, the Photo View lets you see pictures of the venue – and the food.
Buzz.com: Not Your Old Yellow Pages
Before the Internet, we used to look things up in the Yellow Pages. Buzz.com is a brand new service coming later this year that takes all the businesses in Yellow Pages and lets you see what your friends (on Facebook and Buzz) think of them. You can ask for recommendations and instead of having to search the Web and find a link for the great tandoori place you went to last month you can link to it in the Buzz.com listings. Hover over any business in the results to get a pop-up map or click through for more details. Buzz.com will have to compete with the popularity of Yelp but it has advantage of the massive Yellow pages listings to work with.
Foursquare In Bing
Foursquare is a popular mobile social app that lets you “check in” to tell people when you visit places. By doing so you might get a coupon or a digital badge, and you can see tips and suggestions from other users. The new Foursquare Everywhere app on Bing Maps lets you see where your friends are checking in, what businesses are popular and what gets recommended in a particular neighborhood. The Foursquare app add fun and useful information to the Bing map and you can turn individual apps on and off.
New Bing Maps Features
Both Bing Maps and Google Maps are always adding new satellite images. If you want to see what’s new in Bing Maps every month you can use the Bing Maps World Tour app and either watch a slideshow or click on individual pushpins to see the updates. Some of the images are actually aerial photography, which has a higher resolution than satellite images but takes longer to update. Later this year the government will change the rules on what resolution of satellite images mappers are allowed to use and Microsoft plans to add 30cm resolution satellite images of all of the US and UK and much of Europe to Bing Maps. That’s faster than aerial photography and nearly as detailed.
SeeClickFix: Get Your Street Fixed
Did you know that in many cities you can do your civic duty and use your smartphone to report potholes, major littering, graffiti, broken streetlights and other problems on the streets? San Francisco lets residents report issues through Twitter and apps like SeeClickFix let you take a photo, tag it with the location and send your comments straight to City Hall. This simplicity means people are more likely to report it because they don’t have to remember to call it in. The authorities are more likely to fix the problem because they can see what’s wrong.