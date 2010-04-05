Location, Location, Location: 10 New Tools

Buzz.com: Not Your Old Yellow Pages

Before the Internet, we used to look things up in the Yellow Pages. Buzz.com is a brand new service coming later this year that takes all the businesses in Yellow Pages and lets you see what your friends (on Facebook and Buzz) think of them. You can ask for recommendations and instead of having to search the Web and find a link for the great tandoori place you went to last month you can link to it in the Buzz.com listings. Hover over any business in the results to get a pop-up map or click through for more details. Buzz.com will have to compete with the popularity of Yelp but it has advantage of the massive Yellow pages listings to work with.