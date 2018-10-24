7 Ways Lenovo's Smart Display Beats Echo Show (And 3 Ways It Doesn't)

Bottom Line

Ultimately, the Lenovo Smart Display is better than the Echo Show when it comes to the display. The display not only looks better, but it lets you do more with Google Assistant than you can with Alexa on the Show. However, Amazon's device is still better with video calls, and its voice assistant is still more capable than Google's when it comes to skills — Alexa's support among third-party developers is a key differentiator. Plus, there are more fun and unique features on the Echo Show, as well as a built-in smart hub.

The Smart Display shows its potential when you pair Google Assistant with a touch screen. If you're looking to use it in your bedroom, I would suggest the smaller 8-inch model. Either way, you're getting a very capable device.

Credit: Tom's Guide