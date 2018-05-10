10 Completely Inappropriate Uses for Google's AI Phone Calls

AI Gone Bad

If you haven't heard of Google Duplex, you will. The new AI technology, currently an experiment, can carry on conversations with a complete stranger over the phone on your behalf. And, at least in the initial demo at this year's Google I/O event, the AI was convincing and borderline scary.

The goal, at least for now, is to perform very specific types of tasks over the phone, such as booking restaurant reservations, making haircut appointments and checking business hours. Google says that it will start testing Duplex technology within Google Assistant this summer to help you do the above things.

But as the service evolves, it could be used for all sorts of "tasks" we might want to pawn off to a computer — and probably shouldn't. Here are just some of the completely inappropriate uses you might find for Google Duplex.

Credit: Shutterstock