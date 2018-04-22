23 Retro Arcade Games That Deserve Their Own Movies

Dragon's Lair (1983, Cinematronics)

Dragon's Lair is the kind of arcade game that looks like it already belongs on film — mainly because it's already almost an animated movie. This quick-time-event arcade game follows Dirk the Daring as he searches an evil wizard's castle for a kidnapped princess. The game was already filled with personality and strong character designs, thanks to the work of former Disney animator Don Bluth. All it would need to be extended into a 2-hour movie is a little extra story development. The film should also ensure that Dirk's clumsiness only injures him, instead of causing him to die in increasingly gruesome ways.

