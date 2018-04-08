The Best and Worst Video Game Movies of All Time

The term "video game movie" bears a pretty negative stigma —, and for good reason. From the '90s Super Mario Bros. film to modern fare like Assassin's Creed, most movies associated with our favorite playable properties are uninspired cash-ins with bad acting and questionable connections to the actual game.

But buried in the heap of game movie garbage are a few genuine gems, as well as a few movies that are so bad, you simply have to see them. With that in mind, we've dug through the depths of gaming's film history to bring you the best and worst this troubled subgenre has to offer.

Credit: Warner Bros.