Upgrade a Desktop Machine to SSD

Why Settle for Being Single?

You know, with two available trays in this box, it seems like such a shame to let that Kingston drive spend its life all alone up there. Hey, it doesn’t have to! Literally the morning before I started shooting the photos for this article, I was on a call with one of the SSD product guys at Intel and he was talking with me about the new 40 GB X25-V model, which shares the same sub-$150 price band with the Kingston V-Series and similar entry-level models. He noted that if all someone wanted was a wicked fast boot drive, why not buy two of the X25-Vs? You’d pay just $10 or so more than you would for an 80 GB X25-M, but by putting the two 40 GB drives in a RAID 0 configuration, you’d get much faster response times for the kinds of Windows tasks in which I was interested.

If you’re new to the idea of a RAID, or redundant arrays of inexpensive disks, a RAID 0 “stripes” one data stream across multiple drives. You can see this in the diagram set into the photograph here. Instead of trying to move one file to one drive, RAID 0 splits up the file and moves the pieces to multiple drives in tandem. This greatly shortens the read/write times for the array compared to a single disk. The more disks you have, the faster the performance, although the benefits don’t scale linearly. The law of diminishing returns thus applies here.

The Intel representative’s comment floored me. Of course, I’d read and thought about running an SSD RAID in the past, but I was still in the habit of believing that they were too expensive for an everyday system like mine. I thought I was lucky to just get one. But no, if speed is what you want, the cost to get a striped RAID 0 SSD boot volume is now almost too low to pass up. Fortunately, I had a 60 GB OCZ Apex on hand. The capacity matched well against the Kingston, even if the OCZ is faster. That’s fine. Ideally, you want your RAID drives to be identical, but in this scenario, I was more interested in making a point than I was splitting hairs with a stopwatch.