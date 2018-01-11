I Spooned a Robot, Plus 9 More Sleep Gadgets I Saw at CES

NuCalm ReNu

Taking a break in the middle of CES sounded like a great idea, so when I saw a room filled with people napping, I had to check it out. The nappers were using the NuCalm ReNu system, which uses a combination of neuroacoustic software, noise-cancelling headphones, a sleeping mask, two patches placed behind the ears to send microcurrents through your body, and cream rubbed on the inner wrists packed with amino acids to help you relax. It’s quite a setup.

So, of course I tried it. I rubbed the cream on my wrists, applied the patches, placed the sleeping mask over my eyes to block out the bright lights of the convention center, then placed a pair of headphones over my ears. I laid back in what looked like a lawn chair while soothing, meditative music played. The neuroacoustic beats layered beneath the music can supposedly make you feel like you took a 2-hour nap in 20 minutes.

I didn’t quite reach that state, but I did feel my mind calm down — although laying down, blocking out light and sound, and listening to meditative tunes might have done that for me without creams and patches and microcurrents. And when I emerged from my state of rest, I developed a pounding headache.

