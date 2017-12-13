15 Best Christmas Movies of All Time

Tokyo Godfathers (2004)

Fans of anime don't have to feel overlooked when it comes to cheerful Christmas flicks. Tokyo Godfathers is a holiday film packed with comedy, drama and light action. The story chronicles an eventful Christmas Eve for three homeless characters in Shinjuku, Tokyo after they find an abandoned infant. Though the trio's members come from very different backgrounds, they form a makeshift family while they care for the baby, Kiyoko ("pure child"), and try to find her mother. As they search the city, they battle personal demons along the way, which tests the strength of their bond. The film is a substantive and atypical tale in the animated Christmas canon.

Credit: Sony