The Best Star Wars Gear for Force Friday II

The Force is with these gadgets

Whether it's the trusty blaster Han Solo keeps at his side or the power converters Luke wanted to pick up at Tosche Station, tech gadgets are a major part of the Star Wars universe. Heck, R2-D2 and C3P0, who appear in all seven Star Wars episodes, are droids — you can't get more gadget than that.

So you can see why Force Friday, a shopping holiday that marks the debut of a bunch of new Star Wars toys, captures the imagination of devoted fans. With Force Friday II taking place this Friday, Sept. 1, expect to see a lot of new Star Wars gear suddenly materializing like Obi-Wan Kenobi. From new Sphero droids to an augmented reality playset that lets you have real-life lightsaber battles, here are some of the best Star Wars gadgets you can grab for Force Friday.

Photo Credit: Philip Michaels/Tom's Guide