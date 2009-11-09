Top 10 Internet Threats

Internet Threat 2: Governments

Our government has some big decisions ahead of it about how to balance innovation and regulation of the aging and sometimes-overloaded Internet. It’s not that we don’t think that the government is able to make good decisions – smart people are working on these issues and there are many creative solutions being suggested. But governments in general can be a threat to the Internet if they do not have their citizens’ best interests in mind. China, for example, has the Golden Shield Project, also known as the Great Firewall, which blocks lots of sites that have news or information critical of the government. With the largest online population of any country at 338 million, the future of the Internet may be: as goes China, so goes the world. Let’s hope for good governance around the world, from Boston to Beijng.