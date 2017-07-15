The Best and Worst Game of Thrones Episodes
Game of Thrones took the TV world by storm when it debuted in 2011, and it's hung on with a Lannister's golden grip. Season 7 will finally wrap up the story (for TV fans, at least; readers will have to sit tight), revealing once and for all who will sit on the Iron Throne — and how a fractious Westeros will deal with an invasion of White Walkers. The past six seasons have been filled with action and intrigue, but not every episode has pulled off the delicate balance equally well. Here are some of the best and worst Game of Thrones stories to date:
Winter Is Coming (Season 1, Episode 1)
Game of Thrones debuted in style in Winter Is Coming. The show's very first episode had a lot on its plate. For starters, the episode had to introduce viewers to more than a dozen important characters and four very different settings. Even more important, it had to successfully translate the pulpy, political, provocative tone of the books to the small screen. Winter Is Coming set up a fascinating murder mystery and gave each character his or her turn in the spotlight, and understandably, viewers couldn't wait to see what happened next. - Marshall Honorof
The Rains of Castamere (Season 3, Episode 9)
The infamous scene that fans of the books had been waiting for finally came to fruition in The Rains of Castamere. Robb Stark goes to recruit help from Lord Walder Frey in his ongoing war with the Lannisters. In a previous episode, Robb impetuously married Talisa, a wartime healer, breaking his oath to marry one of Frey's daughter. It seems all is forgiven until Catelyn notices that all of the male guests are wearing chain mail. She tries to warn Robb, but it's too late: The Rains of Castamere is playing, and the Starks are being slaughtered, right as Arya arrives. Other notable happenings in this episode: Daenerys and the Unsullied take the slave city Yunkai. - Sherri L. Smith
Two Swords (Season 4, Episode 1)
The kickoff episode for Season 4 serves up a whole lot of drama. Jaime gains a sword and loses a father (Tywin disowns him when he refuses to be a good boy and ascend to the family seat at Casterly Rock), the sexy-dangerous Martells arrive to charm the pants off anyone within arm's length and we catch a hint of Jon's imminent ascension within the Night's Watch. But the breakout scene centers around an unlikely pairing — Arya and the Hound. Sandor Clegane is a marvelously tortured character. Though he lacks loyalty to anyone but himself, he has standards, he won't be bullied — and you don't want to come between him and his chicken. - Mindy Weisberger
The Mountain and the Viper (Season 4, Episode 8)
For a whole season, Game of Thrones hyped up Oberyn Martell as an unstoppable force and Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane as an immovable object. Their late-season clash was everything fans hoped it would be — provided they had the stomach for some of its gorier scenes. Not only did the episode feature some of the best fight choreography in the whole series, but it moved the story forward in an unexpected and exciting way. The rest of the episode is likewise worthwhile, expounding on the intrigue in the Vale as well as the ongoing war in the North. - Marshall Honorof
The Door (Season 6, Episode 5)
Game of Thrones is no stranger to pulling heartstrings, but that doesn't mean viewers didn't cry when they saw Hodor's origin and untimely death by White Walkers right before their eyes. Couple that with Sansa's confrontation with Littlefinger, where she harangues him for surrendering her to Ramsay Bolton and details her trauma in a heart-wrenching monologue. Add in Jorah Mormont's fatal gray-scale infection and painful goodbye to Daenerys, and The Door is an overwhelming roller coaster of emotions in a 57-minute episode. - Cortney Moore
Battle of the Bastards (Season 6, Episode 9)
Game of Thrones spends much of Season 6 building up the tension between revived protagonist Jon Snow and the loathsome Ramsay Bolton, and it all pays off spectacularly in Battle of the Bastards. This incendiary episode plays out like a feature film, with an unforgettably epic, intense war scene that features some of the purest moments of badassery from the remaining members of House Stark. Packed with character deaths both gratifying and heartbreaking, Battle of the Bastards acts as a huge turning point for the Stark family, while standing on its own as the very best visual spectacle that Game of Thrones has to offer. - Mike Andronico
The Winds of Winter (Season 6, Episode 10)
One of the best Game of Thrones finales thus far involves Cersei Lannister eliminating all of her political enemies in King's Landing with one diabolically clever swoop. In doing so, she ensures her undisputed title as Queen of the Kingdoms. Unfortunately, her grasp for power results in her remaining son's suicide. Meanwhile, out in the Riverlands, Arya Stark exacts revenge on Walder Frey with her newly learned skills from the Many-Faced God, serving him his own sons for dinner while disguised as a servant. In the east, Daenerys and her massive fleet set sail for the Seven Kingdoms, while Jon Snow is named King of the North in Winterfell. - Cortney Moore
The Old Gods and the New (Season 2, Episode 6)
No TV adaptation is ever going to stick to the books 100 percent, but introducing a subplot to kill time is a baffling choice, particularly when there were almost 1,000 pages of source material to work with. In The Old Gods and the New, Daenerys discovers that a sorcerer has captured her dragons, and thus begins one of the most pointless narrative cul-de-sacs in the series so far. The rest of the episode is inoffensive, but it still feels like a bit of midseason wheel spinning. (Except we get to meet Ygritte for the first time; that was all right.) - Marshall Honorof
Mhysa (Season 3, Episode 10)
There was probably no way to top The Rains of Castamere, but it seems like Mhysa didn't even try very hard. After the catastrophic events at the Red Wedding, there wasn't really much left for Season 3 to wrap up. “Mhysa” refers Daenerys, who frees her Unsullied slaves and prepares them for battle. That's easily the most exciting thing that happens in the episode — and it's technically just buildup for Season 4. Mhysa isn't unwatchable, but its low-stakes storytelling doesn't befit a season finale. At least it got a lot of exposition out of the way. - Marshall Honorof
Breaker of Chains (Season 4, Episode 3)
Leave it to Game of Thrones to sour the long-awaited satisfaction of seeing Joffrey's lifeless corpse by tossing in a gratuitous rape scene that went against the grain for both of the characters involved. Admittedly, grief can make people act unpredictably, and siblings Jaime and Cersei clearly already had plenty of issues long before Jaime assaulted her in front of their dead son. The scene played out in the book with Cersei only briefly refusing Jaime before indulging what were obviously her own darker impulses — a more believable choice than brutal sexual violence, which seemed like it was added more for cheap titillation and shock value than anything else. - Mindy Weisberger
The Red Woman (Season 6, Episode 1)
In Season 5’s shocking finale, Jon Snow died a gruesome death — and that's pretty much what this whole episode is about. Melisandre is asked to revive the slain Lord Commander, but all she does is tediously share her misgivings about messing with death. Jon doesn't return in the end, but we do learn that Melisandre actually looks her age (400 years old) when she removes a magical glamour-of-youth pendant. Other characters show up briefly, but Jon Snow's death overtakes the episode. Aside from that, there's a side plot where viewers see that Ellaria and the Sand Snakes aren't the formidable force they said they were, even after destroying House Martell. - Cortney Moore
The Broken Man (Season 6, Episode 7)
Character development is great, but not when it's predictable. Sandor "The Hound" Clegane makes a return, and this time, he's trying to get rid of his old violent ways by living in a pacifist village. Sandor makes some progress until a trio of men from the Brotherhood Without Banners arrive, demanding tribute. The trio leaves, not seeing anything of value in the village, but later murders everyone who resides there while Sandor was away chopping wood. This reignites The Hound's thirst for revenge and blood. Clegane's journey for revenge and return to his old ways also include some bland subplots, leaving viewers feeling cheated for almost an hour. -Cortney Moore
No One (Season 6, Episode 8)
After being tortured by the Waif for the whole season, it looks like Arya succumbed to the Stark curse of a gruesome death. But Arya gets seemingly miraculous medical help from a woman she spared in a previous episode. The Waif gives chase, finally cornering Arya in a small room. After the Waif gives Stark the choice to die on her knees or her feet, Arya stands, grabs her beloved sword Needle and cuts the only candle in the room in half. In the end, Ayra emerges victorious, despite total darkness. It's not a terrible episode, but it's implausible due to Arya's wounds. - Sherri L. Smith