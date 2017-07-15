The Best and Worst Game of Thrones Episodes

The Rains of Castamere (Season 3, Episode 9)

The infamous scene that fans of the books had been waiting for finally came to fruition in The Rains of Castamere. Robb Stark goes to recruit help from Lord Walder Frey in his ongoing war with the Lannisters. In a previous episode, Robb impetuously married Talisa, a wartime healer, breaking his oath to marry one of Frey's daughter. It seems all is forgiven until Catelyn notices that all of the male guests are wearing chain mail. She tries to warn Robb, but it's too late: The Rains of Castamere is playing, and the Starks are being slaughtered, right as Arya arrives. Other notable happenings in this episode: Daenerys and the Unsullied take the slave city Yunkai. - Sherri L. Smith