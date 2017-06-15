Best AMD Ryzen Gaming Desktops Available Now

AMD’s Ryzen processor line is finally here (at least for desktops) and top manufacturers are starting to outfit powerful desktops with this new hardware. This new microarchitecture promises great gaming performance and VR experiences at affordable prices. In fact, you can find a number of models that cost under $800.

If you want a desktop with Ryzen inside, these are the best options so far.