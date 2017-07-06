Here's the Best Fidget Spinners on Amazon

The Spinners to Get

They're the surprise hit gadget of the year, but they're not all created equal. Lots of people are trying to get their hands on fidget spinners, the red-hot toys that spin in your hand for up to 2 minutes or more, thanks to their inline skate and ball bearings. You'll also find plenty of YouTube videos popping up that show fun tricks, though some schools are banning the toys from classrooms.

Amazon stocks all sorts of fidget spinners in different colors and designs. User ratings also vary quite a bit, so to make things easy we rounded up only those fidget spinners that get 3.5 stars are higher. We then vetted those ratings on Fakespot, which uses algorithms to determine if Amazon reviews are fake. The fidget spinners on our list earned a B grade or above from that site.