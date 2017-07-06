Here's the Best Fidget Spinners on Amazon
The Spinners to Get
They're the surprise hit gadget of the year, but they're not all created equal. Lots of people are trying to get their hands on fidget spinners, the red-hot toys that spin in your hand for up to 2 minutes or more, thanks to their inline skate and ball bearings. You'll also find plenty of YouTube videos popping up that show fun tricks, though some schools are banning the toys from classrooms.
Amazon stocks all sorts of fidget spinners in different colors and designs. User ratings also vary quite a bit, so to make things easy we rounded up only those fidget spinners that get 3.5 stars are higher. We then vetted those ratings on Fakespot, which uses algorithms to determine if Amazon reviews are fake. The fidget spinners on our list earned a B grade or above from that site.
Atesson UFO Spinner
The very affordable UFO Fidget Spinner from Atesson gets 3.5 stars on Amazon and a Fakespot grade of B, which means that more than 80 percent of the owner reviews are deemed to be of high quality. The spinner is rated for 3 to 5 minutes of spin time, and it uses a sturdy stainless steel bearing. It even comes with a 6-month warranty, according to the company.
Fidget Spinner Open Up to Love Fidget Spinner Toy Prime
Designed to spin smoothly and without much noise, the Fidget Spinner Open Up to Love is rated to average 3 minutes per spin. The company claims that the injected molded frame is virtually unbreakable. The gadget averages 3.5 stars on Amazon for user reviews, and it gets a solid B grade on Fakespot.
Mermaker Fidget Spinner Toy
Promising a fairly long 2.5 minutes of average spin time, the Mermaker Fidget Spinner Toy promises easy operation with one hand is a fairly light 4.8 ounces. It comes with a free ring, too, if that sweetens the deal for you. On Fakespot, the Mermaker earned a grade of B, which means that 80 percent of the user reviews are judged to be high quality.
Antimi Hand Spinner Toy
The Antimi Hand Spinner is a fidget spinner you can customize. It comes with three steel bearing weights to increase the centripetal force and spin time. It also features a professional inline skate bearing and high-speed hybrid ceramic ball in the center. This spinner has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon paired with a stellar Fakespot grade of A.
KASST Fidget Spinner Toy
The KASST fidget spinner is molded to deliver a smooth spin, and all four bearings are removable for upgrades. It's available in ten different colors and designs. Our favorite is a white body with green, red and blue accents, but you can also order it with a flag or camouflage pattern. The spinner gets 4 stars on Amazon, and Fakespot gives it an A grade with 90 percent high-quality reviews.
Sunrisetop Fidget Hand Spinner
The Sunrisetop Fidget Hand Spinner is one of the top-selling fidget spinners on Amazon, earning 4 out of 5 stars from reviewers and a very good Fakespot grade of A. That means more than 80 percent of the reviews are high quality. The spinner is available in 34 fun camouflage colors and comes with a sturdy ceramic center bearing.
Phoenix Spinners Tri Spinner Fidget Toy
This is a fidget spinner that focuses on performance and durability more than flash. The Phoenix Tri Spinner boasts an injected molded ABS plastic frame along with a hybrid center bearing that's designed to deliver fast spins for 2 to 4 minutes. The toy gets a high 4.5-star rating from Amazon along with an impressive A Fakespot grade with more than 90 percent quality reviews.
Tri Fidget Hand Spinner - Luminous
If you'd like a fidget spinner that glows in the dark, check out the Tri Fidget Hand Spinner. The luminous version of this toy comes with regular or ultra-fast hybrid ceramic bearings. The latter option is more expensive, but you might want to opt for that model if you want more speed. the spinner gets 3.5 stars on Amazon and a B great on Fakespot.
Tri Hand Spinner Aluminum Alloy Fidget Spinner
If you want a fidget spinner that has a premium look and feel, check out the Tri Hand Spinner, which is made of aluminum alloy with metal caps for the bearing. The company promises spins of 3 to 5 minutes. Most fidget spinners on Amazon with a 5-star reviews get an F grade from Fakespot in terms of low-quality reviews, but not the Tri Hand Spinner. This one earned a B grade from the site, which means that more than 80 percent of the user reviews are likely legit. Plus, the company backs the product up with a 30-day, money-back guarantee.