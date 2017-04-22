11 Must-Have Smart Outdoor Gadgets

With winter finally behind us and spring blooming in full force, it's time to get outside. From mowing your lawn to camping with friends, the opportunities to do what you want, where you want, are endless.

But technology can make the outdoors better. Not a fan of mowing the lawn? Let a robot do it. Want to blast some tunes by the pool? Check out the speaker that made our list of best smart outdoor gadgets, as well as a great smart grill, pool-cleaning robot, weatherproof security camera and more.