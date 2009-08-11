AT&T CruiseCast: TV For Your SUV

Features

The CruiseCast "guide" (which looks a lot like your cable or satellite TV channel guide) indicates how much signal the antenna is getting, and how much of a video buffer the system has stored. The maximum amount of buffer video the system can store is two minutes. So, if you must drive through a tunnel or an area between very tall buildings and lots of trees, the video won't cut out for a full two minutes. In practice, the guide usually displayed five out of six signal bars during our short road trip in the CruiseCast car in a mixed-use neighborhood.

The CruiseCast system does not come with DVR functionality, though company representatives say such a feature is "on the roadmap." While the CruiseCast system only includes one tuner (meaning the same channel has to be watched on all screens attached to the set top box), if the rear seat entertainment system includes a DVD player, a DVD can be watched on one screen, while satellite channels are displayed on the other screen.