Recession Denial: Designer Gadgets
Ego For Bentley (about $16,500)
Ego For Bentley (about $16,500)
Laptop-car tie-ins are nothing new: We’ve seen sports car brand like Lamborghini and Ferrari do it. Why not the ultra-rarefied luxury Bentley? Ego has been trying to market luxury laptops for years—their signature shape—like a dainty handbag—is recognizable to fashion-conscious tech enthusiasts. Each leather-wrapped laptop (the same leather from the interiors of Bentley cars) is hand-stitched and hand-built, and trimmed with chrome. The handle of the purse-computer looks like the door handle on a Bentley. The “under the hood” component, however, may give you pause: Windows Vista, 160 GB HD, and an unidentified “64 bit processor.”
Special Edition Leica M8 and M8.2
Leica M8.2 Safari ($10,000) and Leica M8 White Edition
The Leica brand of German SLR cameras has always been high end, but now it offers retro-stylish panache rather than just good engineering. Earlier this year the Safari camera launched: it is decked out in olive green and comes with a Billingham camera case with embossed leather strap.
The new M8 White Edition was announced in April and, aside from being shellacked in white, is wrapped in Nappa cowhide. Only 275 of these will be made, and no price has been formally announced. If you have to ask…
Both digital cameras feature a 10.3 megapixel CCD sensor, a 2.5-inch display, and come with a silver anodized finished M 28mm f/2.8 ASPH lens (though other Leica lenses may be used).
Tag Heuer Meridiist Diamant ($10,000-$30,000)
If we’re talking luxury phones, it follows that high-end watchmakers might enter the arena. A cell phone, after all, has replaced the wristwatch for many people. Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer introduced the Meridiist phone last year in various types of leather (including alligator). Now comes news of the Diamant, which, naturally, is encrusted with diamonds. The original Meridiist sold for about $5,000-$8,000, and the diamond version will likely sell for between $10,000 and $30,000. That range represents the various diamond models—from 208 to 1,232 diamonds. All versions come with stainless steel keys, a sapphire crystal screen display and ship in a wooden jewelry box. What specs can be found in the phone itself? A 2 megapixel camera, Mp3 player, and seven hours talk time. This is no smart phone. But if you have this much money, maybe you don’t need it to be.
Gresso Lady Diamond Phone ($5,500)
Gresso Lady Diamond Phone ($5,500)
Only eight of these phones will be made by Gresso. Eight special “ladies” with cash can purchase this red phone, which runs Windows Mobile 6.0 on a small sapphire crystal display. A similar phone with gold instead of diamonds will see a run of 15 units.
Sony Vaio CS With Faux Crocodile (about $800 to $1800)
Sony Vaio CS With Faux Crocodile
Sony’s CS series isn’t especially top-of-the-line, but this Vaio does come with a luxury element: the option to include faux crocodile skin in red, brown, or pink. At nearly six pounds, this 14-inch laptop isn’t a rarefied object like the Dell Adamo or MacBook Air. Though it can be configured to include a Blu-ray drive and up to 400GB or hard drive space, the computer maxes out at $1,800 when all the options are checked. The addition of fake animal skin only increases the price by $30.
Vertu Ascent Ti Damascus Steel (about $2,600)
Vertu Ascent Ti Damascus Steel (about $2,600)
Probably the most well-known of the haute-phone makers, Vertu is a subsidiary of Nokia. The company has partnered with Ferrari on phones, but its latest effort is simpler. Only 100 units of the Ascent Ti Damascus Steel will be manufactured, using a steel-forging technique that presses patterns into the metal. The phone features 3G data, a 3.2 megapixel camera with flash, and 4GB of internal memory. You’ll have to contact the company directly for pricing info.
Mobiado Grand 350PRL
The 350 PRL from Mobiado is one of the only luxury phones with a full QWERTY keyboard. Built from “aircraft aluminum,” and black nickel-plated, the phone also features the requisite sapphire crystal display as well as ruby and mother of pearl (the phone comes in white, black, gold and pink). With Wi-Fi, 3.2 megapixel camera, video capability, Web browser, e-mail functionality, GPS, Bluetooth, USB, and quad-band connectivity, this one ranks as an actual smartphone.
GoldVish Revolution ($485,000)
GoldVish Revolution ($485,000)
We think the GoldVish Revolution is more of a concept device than an actual mobile phone, since no information has been released about the phone’s technical innards. It is a hybrid phone and luxury time piece in one. It was shown at the Baselworld watch conference by Swiss company GoldVish (the company actually makes an older, even more expensive phone called Le Million priced at $1.2 million). Since the Revolution only has 29 carats of diamonds, as well as pink and white gold, it only costs about $485,000. Only nine will be made by jeweler-designer Frederic Jouvenot.
Nokia Gold Arte
Nokia’s 8800 slider phone is available for regular people (or somewhat rich people in sapphire or carbon iterations), too, but only the filthy rich will consider the Gold Arte version, which is plated in 18k gold and wrapped in white leather. Features include: 3G data, 4GB internal memory, OLED display, 3.2 megapixel camera. The carbon version of this phone was priced at $1,350 so this one likely sells for more, but the price information has not been made public.
Chanel Segway
Chanel Segway
The Segway transportation system isn’t exactly a consumer electronics gadget—and some may argue that its existence is already an absurd luxury—but when we saw that designer Chanel was offering to customize Segways, we felt the product belonged in this roundup. Chanel also puts its mark on a bicycle that costs $12,000, so we guess that this Segway probably costs more than that (the price is not listed). A modified version of Chanel’s famous hand bang—the 2.55—is attached to the Segway, as well as Chanel-branded mud flaps and handle bars.
Bang & Olufson BeoVision 4 103-Inch HDTV ($111,805)
Bang & Olufson BeoVision 4 103-Inch HDTV ($111,805)
You can’t go see this 103-inch plasma TV in a store—it must be special ordered from Danish electronics manufacturer Bang & Olufson. This version of the BeoVision comes with a motorized stand that turns and tilts the screen for every viewing arrangement. Beyond boring black, this plasma also comes in silver, red, blue and dark gray. Each order takes four months to manufacture.
Louis Vuitton Damier Graphite USB Key ($450)
Louis Vuitton Damier Graphite USB Key ($450)
4GB for $450? Sure, that’s a great deal if you’re obsessed with Louis Vuitton. For the rest of us, we might be better served with rationally priced flash memory. The USB stick is modeled after a popular Louis Vuitton key ring.
Pentax Titanium K20d Camera ($1,199)
Pentax Titanium K20d Camera ($1,199)
Pentax’s attempt to cash in on the “luxification” trend might seem tame when compared to some of the other products in this roundup. The Pentax K20D is a popular DSLR, so the company brought out the same camera enrobed in titanium: 14.6 megapixels, 2.7-inch LCD display, and image stabilization. Only 1,000 units will be products, and they can be imported directly from Japan.
Luxa2 LM200Touch HTPC – Crystal
Luxa2 LM200Touch HTPC – Crystal
Thermaltake’s Luxa2 line’s home theater PCs are visions of lovely design—sleek, lightweight aluminum and 7-inch HD touch screen. They can be customized with HDMI Micro-ATX motherboard, card readres, and graphics cards up to 11.5 inches long. The very same home theater PC can be dressed up in Swarovski crystals. Luxa2 doesn’t say how much it would cost to get the $600 LM200Touch covered in crystals, but if you buy Luxa2’s entire line of products, crystallization with 56,888 crystals will cost $38,000. Why do this? We aren’t sure.
NEC CRV43 Curved Monitor ($8,000)
NEC CRV43 Curved Monitor ($8,000)
What’s the purpose of a curved, 43-inch monitor? This one is made from four DLP monitors stitched together. According to NEC, the greater field of view will improve response time for gamers. It will also “increase productivity, while decreasing frustration.” Only those with $8,000 to spend on a monitor can afford to decrease frustration in this way. With one DVI-D input, and one HDMI 1.3 port, you could simultaneously use this as a PC gaming monitor and a console gaming monitor. 10,000:1 contrast ration and response time of .02 seconds, according to NEC.
Motorola Razr Luk
The Motorola Razr just won’t die. The 2004 hit clamshell phone continues to sell in Asia, where this glammed up model is headed (Korea, specifically). This phone features 3G data (HSDPA), bluetooth, video calls, USB 2.0, and lots of bling: A pearly outer shell and an 18k gold-plated keypad are supposed to seal the deal for buyers looking for something different. But even a pearl and gold Razr still looks ubiquitous.
Burberry Brit Check Laptop Case ($795)
Burberry Brit Check Laptop Case ($795)
As far as we can tell, there’s no special function to this laptop bag other than the Burberry brand an accompanying signature plaid fabric: in this case, canvas with leather trim and leather handles. The bag is 15-inches by 11-inches, which means it should do a fine job of housing just about any high-end machine, save for a 13-inch MacBook Pro. We don’t see any indication of exceptional padding and shock absorption, though.