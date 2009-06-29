Recession Denial: Designer Gadgets

Special Edition Leica M8 and M8.2

Leica M8.2 Safari ($10,000) and Leica M8 White Edition

The Leica brand of German SLR cameras has always been high end, but now it offers retro-stylish panache rather than just good engineering. Earlier this year the Safari camera launched: it is decked out in olive green and comes with a Billingham camera case with embossed leather strap.

The new M8 White Edition was announced in April and, aside from being shellacked in white, is wrapped in Nappa cowhide. Only 275 of these will be made, and no price has been formally announced. If you have to ask…

Both digital cameras feature a 10.3 megapixel CCD sensor, a 2.5-inch display, and come with a silver anodized finished M 28mm f/2.8 ASPH lens (though other Leica lenses may be used).