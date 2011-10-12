FAQs of (Web) Life: An Advice Column

Q: My LinkedIn Stalking Habits, Revealed

Dear Ms. Andrus,



I’ve become terrified of LinkedIn! It used to be part of my regular arsenal of Web-stalking tools for prospective employees, acquaintances and minor celebrities, but now I can’t bear to log in. At some point in the last year, LinkedIn started telling members exactly who has been viewing their profile. I didn’t get any warning this was about to happen, and more than once I’ve had someone say to me: “Why did you just look at my LinkedIn profile?” What a nightmare. Obviously, if I don’t log in, I can’t see the full profiles of most people. If Facebook institutes this policy, I may forswear social networking forever. So, I ask you, why did LinkedIn do this? Is it a trend that more profile-based sites will follow? And, more importantly, is there any way for me to continue to browse LinkedIn anonymously? If not, I’ll probably boycott it. As a citizen of the Web, and more importantly—as a hiring manager--I’m entitled to my stalking privacy, right?

Sincerely,

Freaked Out By LinkedIn

