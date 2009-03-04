Nero Adds CUDA to Accelerate Video Encoding

Nero will soon support GPU-accelerated video encoding in its Nero Move it software.

During CeBIT 2009 this week, Nero announced that it will be providing a free update for users of its Nero Move it software that will add support for Nvidia's CUDA architecture. The addition of Nvidia CUDA technology will give systems that are equipped with a modern Nvidia GPU a massive boost in the speed of which the software performs video encoding.

"Nero Move it empowers users to take control of their video, music, and photo libraries. By utilizing Nvidia CUDA technology, and the subsequent accelerated video encoding time, we have made it even easier and faster for consumers to freely move their content between their mobile devices," said Charly Lippoth, CTO of Nero.

According to Nero, a task such as transcoding a high-definition video to an iPod compatible format will go from taking hours, down to taking just minutes. Better yet, Nero states that there should be an even greater time savings seen when high-definition content is created using the H.264 video compression format standard. With a growing number of digicams now supporting HD video recording, often in crazy non-standard formats, being able to quickly convert such HD video clips to a useful standard format would be great.

Unfortunately, although Nero was previewing the latest version of Nero Move it at CeBIT 2009, the update that will enable Nvidia CUDA support will not be released until April 2009. Furthermore, it does not seem like computer systems equipped with just an ATI- or Intel-based graphics solution will be benefiting from this update. Older Nvidia graphics solutions that do not support Nvidia CUDA technology seem to also be out of luck with this update and users with entry-level Nvidia graphics solution may not see the same performance gains as systems with faster Nvidia GPUs.

The Nero Move it software supports a wide range of video, music and photos formats, as well as a long list of mobile media devices and online communities. The software allows users to import, organize, convert, view and export digital media of virtually all format types and provides free updates when a new format becomes available. The software is currently available online for as low as $29.99, although a 15-day trial is available for free.