Mixbook Review: Best Photo Card Printing Service

Of all the photo card printing services we tested, Mixbook is our top pick. Its software is the most creative, most flexible and easiest to use, and the resulting card is very attractive and of good quality.

For the second year in a row, Mixbook (mixbook.com) is our favorite service for making photo cards. Why? It has the best software, as well as a sizable library of varied and attractive templates, backgrounds and clip art. In addition, it gives you the freedom to create the card you envision. Most important, the printed invitation was the most appealing, innovative and fun, with great photo quality and typography.





Specs

Import photos from: Instagram, Facebook, Flickr, Google Photos, SmugMug, your device

Templates & layouts: Fully editable

Backgrounds: Searchable library of beautiful backgrounds

Clip art: Searchable library of very attractive clip art

Text: Fully customizable

Creating Your Card

Mixbook has a nice variety of attractive postcard templates, organized by occasion, number of photos, size, color and type of corners (square or rounded). But first, you have to select a focus (such as girl baby shower or holiday card); you can't simply browse all templates.



MORE: The Best Photo Card Services

Another option is to use a blank template, but that isn't really necessary because all of the templates are fully editable.

The editing software is the most flexible among the services we tested; it encourages creativity while being very simple — and fun — to use. The tabbed interface provides easy access to photos, a wide range of layouts, a good-size library of attractive backgrounds and another sizable library of appealing clip art. Both the clip art and the backgrounds are searchable by keyword, and those you use in your design are conveniently stored in a separate project space, so you can easily find them if you want to reuse them.

You can take as much control as you wish over each element, or do one-click edits. Photo and text placeholders are fully editable, including the ability to zoom and move photos within their container shapes, but you can also simply drag and drop photos, clip art and backgrounds or add customizable text to your card. Then, you can interactively rotate, move and resize photos, text or clip art.

A convenient floating window gives quick and easy control over effects. For instance, photos can be shaped by star, heart and other cutout shapes.

(The only other service we tested that has cutouts is Picaboo.) Drop shadows, transparency levels and borders are customizable.

You can't remove the Mixbook logo from the back of the card, but by filling it with the background color (picked up with an eyedropper tool), we could minimize its impact.

The Printed Card

Our printed Mixbook party-invitation postcard stood out from the rest.



At first glance, it was clearly a more creative, customized and personal card, because of the flexibility of the software.



In addition, the print job was very good. The dynamic range was wide, delivering details in both the shadows and highlights. Color was lively and accurate, clarity was distinct, and the type was crisp and clean. The card stock had substantial weight and a pleasant velvety feel.





Pricing and Options

Mixbook's postcards are not among the least expensive. Five 6 x 4-inch cards cost $1.59 each. With volume, the price goes down; for instance, if you get 100, they'd cost $1.15 each. Coupons, which are frequently available online, can reduce that cost significantly. Blank envelopes are included at no charge; printed envelopes (with return and/or recipient address) cost 25 cents each.

Mixbook offers several card sizes, ranging from 3.5 x 5 inches to 8 x 4 inches. It also offers several styles, including flat postcards, side- and top-folded cards, and even magnet cards. In addition, the company sells several other photo products, such as photo books, calendars, prints and posters.

Bottom Line

Mixbook is our Editors' Choice for the best online postcard printing service. The software has a fun, easy-to-use interface that includes beautiful, fully editable templates; a full range of nice effects; and great libraries of backgrounds and clip art. Our top value option is GotPrint, which costs just 26.4 cents per card, but its card-creation software isn't as intuitive to use as Mixbook's. While it's not the least-expensive option, Mixbook delivers a high-quality print that you'll be happy to share with others.



Credit: Tom's Guide

