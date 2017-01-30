LG's Android Wear 2 Watch Looks Like a Beauty

Thanks to some leaked images, LG's next major smartwatch, which will be powered by the latest version of Android Wear, is slowly but surely coming into focus.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/@evleaks)

The latest leaks come from TechnoBuffalo and serial leaker Evan Blass, who previously reported that the device will be called the LG Watch Style when it reportedly debuts on Feb. 9 alongside Android Wear 2.0.

Based on the pictures, which look like images that typically accompany product announcements, the LG Watch Style would come with a round watchface and a digital crown to the right. According to Blass, the LG Watch Style will be available in silver and rose gold versions; if the leaked images are accurate, they'll feature a stylish watchband, too.

Perhaps most importantly, the LG Watch Style will run Android Wear 2.0, the update to Google's operating system for wearables first previewed last year. The new OS will let you run standalone apps on your watch without the need to have a connected smartphone on hand. Google Assistant will also come to Android Wear 2.0 watches.

Google has only said that the new OS will arrive in early February. Blass, in an earlier report, pegs that date as Feb. 9, with the LG Watch Style and a second model, known as the LG Watch Sport, debuting alongside the OS.

The leaked images don't reveal what's hiding under the LG watch's hood. According to Android Police, which cited a source of its own, the smartwatch's screen could measure 1.2 inches and feature a 360-by-360 resolution. It might also offer 512MB of RAM and a 240mAh battery. That source says LG will price the smartwatch at $249.