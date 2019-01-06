LG Unveils 88-inch 8K TV That Doubles as a Giant Speaker

Last year LG Display wowed everyone at CES with a rollable OLED TV prototype, which is reportedly becoming a real retail product in 2019. This year they’re at it again with a giant 8K OLED set that doubles as a speaker and a weird flower sculpture made entirely of the flexible OLED panels.

(Image credit: LG)

88-inch Crystal Sound OLED display

As TV’s get thinner, it’s getting harder and harder to produce audio that isn’t thin. Enter LG Display’s 88-inch Crystal Sound OLED set. It has a 3..2.2 sound system embedded directly into the display. The sounds emanate from the panel itself.

And, thanks to Dolby Atmos support, LG Display says that viewers will be able to hear dynamic sound come from their top, bottom, left and right. Sony introduced similar technology on its A8F OLED TV, but that was a 4K set.

8K gets smaller (and more affordable) with 65-inch

Right now most 8K TVs are exorbitantly expensive, partly because of their huge size. But LG will be unveiling a 65-inch 8K OLED display at this year’s CES that should help drive down prices. The company will also be showing an OLED (CMO) display with the world’s fastest Motion Picture Response Time of 3.5ms, which will be optimized for sports and action movies.

OLED display flower sculpture



(Image credit: LG Display)

And now for something a bit weird. LG Display will also be showing off a sculpture in the form of a flower made entire of 65-inch Ultra HD OLED displays. Their edges curve inwards like petals.

The goal of this artwork is to demonstrate the reliability and bendability of OLED displays—without compromising one picture quality. Perhaps this is LG's way of trying to position itself better against Samsung's MicroLED threat.

Transparent OLEDs are coming

Other CES 2019 highlights for LG Display will include a giant show window display comprised of four 55-inch transparent OLED panels with 40 percent transparency. And we’ll see ta 12.3-inch OLED panel made for cars with 45 percent transparency.

Giant portable display

LG will be showcasing a 27-inch New Art portable display, which dwarfs most portable displays today from the likes of Asus and others. This is designed to move more from room to room than for travel, and you'll be able to connect your laptop quickly via the panel's USB-C port.

These are just some of the innovations LG Display will have on hand at CES 2019. Stay tuned for our hands-on impressions.