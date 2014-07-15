iWatch May Come in Three Models, Two Sizes

Everyone in tech is excited to see what Apple has up its sleeve for the rest of the year, especially for its rumored iWatch. The latest reports out of Taiwan indicate Apple's wristband may come in three models -- a 1.6-inch, a 1.8-inch and a 1.8-inch with sapphire display.

There have been many reports about the size of Apple's rumored iWatch, ranging from around 1.6 to 1.8 inches, or even as big as 2.5 inches. But supply chain sources told Taiwan's Economic Daily News that the iWatch is expected to launch in the third quarter in three screen options. According to the report, supplier TPK's touch screens have all been certified, including the harder-to-produce 1.8-inch sapphire one.

Samsung and LG recently launched smartwatches running Google's Android Wear platform, and both devices have displays at about 1.6 inches. We already find the faces of these watches chunky and awkward, so if Apple is thinking of going bigger, it will have to come up with a way to make that size comfortable on wrists.

One method the company could be looking into is using a flexible OLED display, so that the watch face wraps around your wrist. The report from Taiwan also claims the 1.8-inch sapphire iWatch will pave the way for the rumored 5.5-inch iPhone 6, in that it could be optimized to work with the next-gen devices.

Apple's smartwatch is also expected to be a fitness tracker, carrying onboard bio sensors to send data to the company's Health app in iOS 8. In addition to the rumored iWatch (production of which has reportedly been delayed till November), Apple's also anticipated to unveil new iPads and the next iPhone this September.

