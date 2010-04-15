With Iron Man 2 set to hit theaters, it makes sense for the Disney Store to sell a USB flash drive themed after the movie. The Iron Man 2 USB Jump Drive stores up to 4GB of data, is three inches long, and is USB 2.0 compliant with plug-and-play capable OSes like Windows and Mac OS X. It probably can’t store as much data as the onboard computer embedded into the fictional exoskeleton though; that kind of technology won’t see the consumer market in a few years in any case.





The flash drive features an all-plastic construction, and the red-and-gold color scheme the mighty Avenger is known for. It even has the triangular unibeam/arc reactor piece that will debut in the upcoming movie!



Seriously though, would anyone pay nearly $40 for a 4GB flash drive, when affordable alternatives abound? It's likely the manufacturer is trying to profit from Iron Man 2 hoopla. And would Iron Man fans eagerly decapitate their beloved hero to reveal the USB plug, just so they can take their valuable porn collection anywhere?



Personally, the Iron Man 2 USB Jump Drive is an appealing buy. But only as a collectible, free from the daily wear and tear we subject our removable media to.



Iron Man 2 USB Jump Drive - $40 (Disney Store)