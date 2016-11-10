How to Fight iCloud Calendar Spam (Update)

Editors' Note: This story is updated, as the original version didn't specify using the "Delete and Don't Notify" option.

In the last weeks, iCloud users have reported receiving an increased amount of spam, including event invitations, sent to their calendars. While email spam is a nuisance most companies already solved, event invite spam is more annoying, as it fills your calendar space without asking you.



While hitting Decline may erase provide a short-term solution and rip the unwanted event off your planner, it's not an answer we advise using. By clicking Decline, you're sending a message back to the spammer that your iCloud account is active, and therefore worth hammering with more junk.

Fortunately, Macworld reports that there is a way to clean out spam invitations and not let spammers know you're active. Here's how to remove iCloud calendar spam without letting them know it's happening. This should work in iCloud.com, the iOS Calendar app and the macOS Calendar App. Make sure to tap "Delete and Don't Notify" at the end, or else this may be all for naught.



1. In the Calendars app, tap the Calendars button at the bottom of the screen.



2. Tap Edit.



3. Tap Add Calendar.



4. Name it Spam and tap Done.



5. Find and tap the spam invitation in your calendar.



6. Tap Calendar, it's above "Invitation from."



7. Tap Spam.



8. Repeat steps 5, 6 and 7 if you have multiple invitations.

9. Tap Calendars at the bottom of the screen.



10. Tap the i icon next to the Spam calendar.



11. Tap Delete Calendar at the bottom of this screen.



12. Tap Delete Calendarand make sure to tap "Delete and Don't Notify" if prompted.



There, you're done! And they'll never know your eyes saw their spam.