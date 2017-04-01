iPhone 8 May Steal iPad's Killer Feature

The iPhone 8 is expected to boast the first-ever OLED screen on an Apple device, but a new report says the tenth anniversary iPhone will also borrow one of the iPad's most underrated features.



A Barclays research note provided to Apple Insider suggests that the iPhone 8 will offer a True Tone display, the same type of screen found on the 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

The iPhone 8 will apparently accomplish this through "full spectral ambient light sensors," which will change the color of the screens based on the color and brightness of ambient light.



According to Apple, the four-channel ambient light sensors in the iPad Pro automatically adapt the color and intensity of the display to match the light in your environment. This is designed to make reading more comfortable and closer to a book-like experience.

Such a feature is important, because OLED displays tend to deliver over-saturated hues, so an iPhone 8 will OLED that could dynamically control its color temperature would give the device an edge over the Galaxy S8.

The research note also says that True Tone technology is coming to the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, so apparently those phones just won't be refreshed on the inside.