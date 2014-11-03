iPad Pro to Pack Slim Design, Extra Speakers (Report)

Despite being touted as a portable productivity machine, Apple's rumored iPad Pro could end up looking just as sleek as your iPhone 6. According to Japanese Apple news site Macotakara, Apple's purported answer to the Surface Pro 3 may sport slim edges, extra speakers and a display slightly smaller than its once-rumored 12.9-inch screen.

While the iPad Pro isn't expected to be quite as thin as the 6.1-millimeter iPad Air 2, Macotakara says to expect a device that lies in between the iPhone 6 (6.9 mm) and iPhone 6 Plus (7.1 mm) in terms of slimness. The mega-tablet will reportedly resemble the Air 2 design-wise, but could sport an extra set of speakers and an additional microphone at the top.

MORE: Best Tablets on the Market Now

Macotakara's sources claim that the slate will sport a 12.2-inch LCD display, which is a bit smaller than the 12.9-inch size that has often popped up in rumors. Other than the super-size display and extra speakers, the iPad Pro will reportedly retain most of the Air 2's features, including an iSight camera, a Lightning charging port and a Touch ID fingerprint reader.

According to the report, the iPad Pro could launch in Q3 2015. This is consistent with a recent rumor that production for the tablet will be delayed until next year, in order to get the somewhat scarce iPhone 6 Plus into the hands of more customers. Apple's latest tablets--the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3--hit shelves late last month.

Mike Andronico is an Associate Editor at Tom's Guide. Follow Mike @MikeAndronico and on Google+. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+