Apple Issues iPhone-Crashing Bug Fix: How to Get Now

Apple has fixed the latest annoying flaw plaguing iOS 11, a bug that left iPhones vulnerable to crashing if they received a text featuring a specific character from an Indian writing system (Telugu).

Upon receipt of the text, Apple's Messages app would stop working, and the notification for this text would lead to home-screen malfunctions.

The patch for this flaw, which also hinders third-party apps such as WhatsApp, and Gmail, is found in iOS 11.2.6, which Apple released yesterday (Feb. 19). You'll want to download this patch ASAP, as a quick Twitter search for "Telugu iPhone" shows that the character is now known, and can be used to troll others.

What To Do

To download the update, open the Settings app, tap General, tap Software Update and you should see a window explaining iOS 11.2.6 is available for download. Then make sure you're ready to not use your phone for a little bit (as the install process took me about 10 minutes last night) and tap Download and Install.

Once the update has downloaded onto the phone, iOS will verify the contents, prepare the installation and then give you a prompt that the installation will begin in 10 seconds, unless you choose to delay.

The iPhone isn't the only device at risk by this trick, as Apple also updated macOS, tvOS and watchOS to stop the crash from happening on Macs, Apple TVs and Apple Watches. Download the update for your Mac by opening the App store, clicking Updates and clicking Update next to macOS 10.13.3.

To find the new watchOS version, first update your iPhone, and then open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, then tap the My Watch tab, tap General and tap Software Update.

To update a 4th Gen or 4K Apple TV, open the Settings app, click System, select Software Updates and select Update Software. Older Apple TVs are updated by opening Settings, clicking General, clicking Update Software and turning on Update Automatically.

Rumor has it that Apple is pushing back major new features in iOS 12, in order to focus on its reliability and performance, so the company isn't dealing with the same laundry list of bugs it has with iOS 11 (such as the glitchy iOS 11.0.1 update and the text-mangling bug).