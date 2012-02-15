Repair Site Makes iPad 3 Prototype With Rumored Components

We've heard a lot of iPad 3 rumors over the last few weeks. However, today we bring you something a little more ... physical, than the usual source claiming the next iPad will be announced on March (or February) X, 2012. Instead of wondering if the next iPad will pack this display or that port, one repair site decided to take some of the rumored parts people have been talking about and see if they fit together.

AppleInsider reports that iLab managed to get its hands on three individual parts rumored to be in the next iPad: An LCD panel from Sharp, a back plate/casing, and a newly-designed 30-pin dock connector. The repair shop found that when put together, these components matched, suggesting that they may well be from an iPad 3 prototype. The dock-connector part matched right up with the screw holes on the case, as did the display.

Probably the most interesting part of all this is that the display from Sharp has a screen resolution that measures in at 2,048 x 1,536 and a pixel density of 264 ppi. This is significantly more the current generation iPad and the first iPad, both of which boast resolutions measuring 1,024 x 768 or 132ppi. However, it's not quite Retina display quality, as the iPhone 4's Retina display screen is a much higher 326 ppi.

When Apple launched the iPad 2 last year, the company surprised many by not including Retina display. Is it possible the iPad 3 won't have a Retina display either? All is expected to be revealed in the next few weeks.