How to Take Awesome Photos in Pokémon Go

Sure, catching Pokémon and taking over gyms in the real world is plenty of fun, but some of my favorite Pokémon Go moments have come from just taking photos. The game's camera tool serves as a fun, augmented-reality version of Pokémon Snap, in which you can take silly pictures of the Pokémon you've encountered on the street, at work, on the toilet or anywhere else you happen to be playing the game.

In order to make the most of this feature, make sure you have AR mode on (it's activated by default, and can be toggled whenever you encounter Pokemon). From there, building a library of awesome or just hilariously awkward Poké-pics is pretty easy. Here's how to get started.

1. Tap on a Pokémon you'd like to capture.



2. Tap the camera button on the bottom-right of the screen. Great, another rat on my desk.

3. Hit the shutter button at the bottom.

That's all there is to it! Any of your Poké-pictures will automatically be saved to your camera roll, making it easy to text them to your friends or share them on your social media app of choice. If you're looking for some fun (and funny) examples of Pokemon Go photos, check out our gallery below — and feel free to leave us your snaps in the comments.

Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 Image 3 of 10 Image 4 of 10 Image 5 of 10 Image 6 of 10 Image 7 of 10 Image 8 of 10 Image 9 of 10 Image 10 of 10

More Tips for Pokémon Go Trainers