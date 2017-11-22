How Big Is the iPhone X?

It's one thing to compare dimensions between the iPhone X and the rest of Apple's lineup, but it's much better to see how it measures up when you put them all in your hand.
That's why we've created this handy visual guide.
On paper, you might think the iPhone X is larger than the iPhone 8 Plus because it has a bigger 5.8-inch screen, but that number is deceiving. The Super Retina OLED display on the iPhone X has a narrower aspect ratio than the iPhone 8 Plus' 5.5-inch panel. And because there are virtually zero bezels around the iPhone X's screen, it has a more compact size.
How compact? The iPhone X measures 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches, compared with a considerably taller and wider 6.2 x 3.1 x 0.3 inches of the iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone X is also a full ounce lighter than the iPhone 8 Plus (6.1 versus 7.1 ounces).
|iPhone 8
|iPhone X
|iPhone 8 Plus
|Price
|$699
|$999
|$799
|Screen Size
|4.7 inches
|5.8 inches
|5.5 inches
|Size
|5.5 x 2.7 x 0.29 inches
|5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches
|6.2 x 3.1 x 0.3 inches
|Weight
|5.2 ounces
|6.1 ounces
|7.1 ounces
With the iPhone 8 Plus In my hand, I find reaching across the screen practically impossible with my thumb, though I don't have the biggest mitts. With the iPhone X, I have no problem typing with one hand; targeting icons on the other side of the screen with my thumb is a stretch but easily doable.
The other place I notice this big size difference? My jeans. The iPhone 8 Plus is so tall that it digs slightly into my thigh as I climb stairs. The iPhone X definitely has some heft to it, but I notice it a lot less in my front pocket as I walk around.
When you look at the iPhone 8 and its relatively tiny 4.7-inch screen, it's downright Lilliputian compared with the iPhone 8 Plus. It's about 2 ounces lighter than the Plus, and much shorter and narrower. You'll have absolutely no issues typing with one hand on the regular iPhone 8 and reaching across the display.
MORE: How to Use the iPhone X
You just have to really want a small screen if you're seriously considering the iPhone 8. A lot of people prefer smaller phones, but when you're paying $699 or more for a phone, I would personally want more real estate for enjoying games and movies, as well as looking at photos.
iPhone X vs Android Phones
If you're looking to compare the iPhone X with the latest Android flagships, Apple's phone is a bit heavier than the Galaxy S8 (6.1 ounces versus 5.5 ounces) but it's also a little bit taller (5.7 versus 5.9 inches). Both have a 5.8-inch display.
The LG V30 has a larger 6-inch display, but it also has a narrow aspect ratio, measuring 6 x 3 x 0.29 inches and weighing a fairly light 5.6 ounces. The Pixel 2 XL is larger, thicker and heavier than the iPhone X, but it has a bigger 6-inch screen.
|iPhone X
|Galaxy S8
|LG V30
|Google Pixel 2 XL
|Screen Size
|5.8 inches
|5.8 inches
|6 inches
|6 inches
|Dimensions
|5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches
|5.9 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches
|6 x 3 x 0.29 inches
|6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches
|Weight
|6.1 ounces
|5.5 ounces
|5.6 ounces
|6.2 ounces
So there's a quick look at the size of the iPhone X. Tell us in the comments if you think it's just the right size for you.
Credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide