Why You Need to Google 'Thanos' Right Now

Avengers: Endgame fever has taken over the world, and not even Google is safe from the wrath of Thanos. The search engine has introduced an awesome little easter egg just for Avengers fans, and all you have to do to see it is Google the Mad Titan's name.

(Image credit: Google )

Type "Thanos" into your Google search bar, and you'll see his iconic Infinity Gauntlet on the right side of your screen. Once you click that, half of your Google search results will slowly start turning to dust, much like half of the cast of Avengers: Infinity War did after Thanos' big snap.

Endgame is in theaters now, and it's getting some pretty stellar reviews. This grandiose 3-hour film serves as a conclusion to all 22 Marvel Cinematic Universe films so far, so be sure to grab your tickets and avoid spoilers online before you get to the theater.

And if you're looking to get up to speed beforehand, check out our recap of everything you need to know before you see Avengers: Endgame.

Cover Image: Marvel Studios