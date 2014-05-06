Google Glass May Let You Send Money with Your Voice

Imagine being able to send money to a friend when the dinner bill comes without having to lift a finger. This capability is apparently coming to Google Glass via support for Google Wallet, a new report suggests.

Google's wearable display has a fair amount of capabilities, from capturing photos with a wink to getting directions sent directly to your eye. But, according to TechCrunch, an upcoming piece of Glassware will allow you to transfer funds to someone else by saying "Send money." The site claims that Google is currently testing the service and that it will roll out to more users "in the near future."

Today, Gmail users can send money to other Gmailers, but it takes 9 steps. That's too complicated. We're presuming that sending money via Glass will be much simpler, taking probably just a couple of extra taps or swipes after you give the voice action.

In our Google Glass Explorer Edition review, we liked some of the 56 apps already available, including one that involves money. For example, the Concur app allows you to snap photos of receipts to make creating expense reports less of a hassle. However, it's clear that Google will have to do a lot of its own legwork to get more developers excited about its wearable platform.

According to Google, sending money using your Google Wallet balance or you bank account linked to Google Wallet is free. But if you send dough via your credit or debit card, there's a 2.9 percent transaction fee.

Despite being first to market for mobile payments via smartphones, Google Wallet has never taken off with the masses. But it could get a second lease on life with Glass--presuming consumers bite on the headset once it finally ships.

via TechCrunch