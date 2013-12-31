Gmail Keyboard Shortcuts

One of the most popular email interfaces, Gmail is an intuitive and easy program designed for even the most computer illiterate. Users who want to save time by never taking their hands off the keyboard may not know that Gmail is actually equipped with dozens of keyboard shortcuts. This list will help you become a more efficient user. You can also press "?" when logged into Gmail to see a list of keyboard shortcuts.

Shortcuts that are always enabled

These shortcuts will work whether or not the keyboard shortcuts setting have been turned on.

Arrow keys View messages and begin composing, using Enter to select N and P When viewing conversations, N and P can be used to move to the next and previous messages in a conversation thread Enter Open or collapse a message PC: Ctrl + Enter

Mac: ⌘ + Enter Send message after it is composed PC: Ctrl + .

Mac: ⌘ + . Move the cursor to the next chat or compose window, or to the main window PC: Ctrl + ,

Mac: ⌘ + , Move the cursor to the previous chat or compose window, or to the main window PC: Ctrl + Shift + c

Mac: ⌘ + Shift + c Add new recipients to the Cc field PC: Ctrl + Shift + b

Mac: ⌘ + Shift + b Add new recipients to the Bcc field PC: Ctrl + Shift + f

Mac: ⌘ + Shift + f Change your sending address (This only works if additional sending addresses have been configured) PC: Ctrl + b

Mac: ⌘ + b Bold all or some of the text PC: Ctrl + i

Mac: ⌘ + i Italicize all or some the text PC: Ctrl + u

Mac: ⌘ + u Underline all or some of the text PC: Ctrl + Shift + 7

Mac: ⌘ + Shift + 7 Create a numbered list in the message PC: Ctrl + Shift + 8

Mac: ⌘ + Shift + 8 Create a bulleted list in the message PC: Ctrl + Shift + L

Mac: ⌘ + Shift + L Align text along the left. Click the Align icon to find this option. PC: Ctrl + Shift + E

Mac: ⌘ + Shift + E Align text in the center. Click the Align icon to find this option. PC: Ctrl + Shift + R

Mac: ⌘ + Shift + R Align text along the right. Click the Align icon to find this option. PC: Ctrl + Shift + [

Mac: ⌘ + Shift + [ Move text closer to the left of the page, indenting less. Click the Align icon to find this option. PC: Ctrl + Shift + ]

Mac: ⌘ + Shift + ] Move text further to the right of the page, indenting ore. Click the Align icon to find this option. PC: Ctrl + Shift + 9

Mac: ⌘ + Shift + 9 Format a block of text as a quote. Click the Align icon to find this option. PC: Ctrl + k

Mac: ⌘ + k Insert link into the selected text

Shortcuts that must be enabled

Other shortcuts will need to be turned on. To do so, click the gear in the top right of the page, selecting Settings. Find the "Keyboard shortcuts" section and turn the shortcuts on. Make sure to save changes at the bottom of the page.

c Compose a new message. Shift + c opens a new window to compose a message d Opens a compose window in a new tab / Puts your cursor in the search box k Opens or moves the cursor to a more recent conversation. j Opens or moves the cursor to the next oldest conversation. n In "Conversation view," moves the cursor to the newer message p In "Conversation view," moves the cursor to the older message o or Enter Opens your conversation, or expands or collapses a message in "Conversation View" u Refreshes the page and returns you to the inbox, or list of conversations e Archive your conversation from any view m Archives the conversation, and all future messages skip the Inbox unless sent or cc'd directly to you x Automatically checks and selects a conversation so that you can choose an action from the drop-down menu to apply to that conversation s Adds or removes a star to a message or conversation ! Marks a message as spam r Replies to the message sender a Replies to all message recipients f Forwards a message Esc Removes the cursor from your current input field PC: Ctrl + s

Mac: ⌘ + s Saves the current text as a draft when composing a message. Hold the Ctrl or ⌘ key while pressing s and make sure your cursor is in one of the text fields when using this shortcut. # Moves the conversation to Trash l Opens the Labels menu to label a conversation v Moves the conversation from the inbox to a different label, Spam or Trash Shift + i Marks your message as "read" and skip to a newer message Shift + u Marks your message as "unread" so you can go back to it later { Archives the current conversation and moves to the older one } Archives the current conversation and moves to the next one z Undoes your previous action, if possible (works for actions with an "undo" link) Shift + n Updates your current conversation when there are new messages q Moves your cursor directly to the chat search box y Automatically removes the message or conversation from current view. From Inbox, y means Archive From Starred, y means Unstar From Trash, y means Move to inbox From any label, y means Remove the label * y has no effect in Spam, Sent or All Mail . or , Displays the More Actions drop-down menu k Moves cursor up in your contact list j Moves cursor down in your contact list o or Enter Opens the contact with the cursor next to it u Refreshes page and returns you to the contact list e Removes selected contacts from the group currently being displayed x Checks and selects a contact Esc Removes the cursor from the current input # Deletes a contact permanently l Opens the groups button to group contacts z Reverses previous action, if possible

Combo-keys