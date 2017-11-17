Galaxy S9 Could Get Three Models, Big Camera Upgrade

Samsung's Galaxy S9 launch is quickly approaching, and it looks like the company might have some big plans ahead.





Image: Tom's Guide



In a series of social updates on Thursday (Nov. 16), serial leaker Ice Universe, who has been right more times than not with Galaxy rumors, said that Samsung is actually planning to release three new units next year. Two of them will be updates to existing models and called the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The third model, called the Galaxy S9 Mini, could come with a screen size somewhere in the 4-inch range.



Additionally, Ice Universe, whose comments were earlier reported on by Forbes, said a variety of changes will be coming to the Galaxy S9 line. For instance, the Galaxy S9's cameras will likely shift with a broad-band anti-reflection (BBAR) coating. The feature, which is typically found in digital-SLRs exclusively, reduces glare and reflections on the camera lens to create better-looking images. The move appears to be part of a broader effort by Samsung to make one of the most powerful and capable cameras in the smartphone business.



In addition to what Ice Universe discussed this week, reports are swirling that a variety of other high-end components will be coming to the Galaxy S9, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, the next iteration of this year's Snapdragon 835. Additionally, Samsung is said to be planning a 3D front-facing scanner that will identify a person's identity far more effectively than the 2D version in its current line of handsets.



Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S9 in early 2018 and could release the device sometime in February or March.