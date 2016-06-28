Facebook Slideshow Movie Maker to Rival Apple's Photos

If you loved the slideshows from Facebook's Moments app but only use the social network's core app, you're in luck -- Facebook is bringing the feature to its mobile news feed.

A video released by Facebook makes it look simple. When you take five or more photos or videos within 24 hours, you'll be presented with a pre-made video at the top of your feed, where you can modify it with a bunch of different themes. These include "Birthday," "Nostalgic," "Birthday," "Heroic," and "Inspired."

(Image credit: Facebook)

If you see a friend's video pop up in your news feed, you click a "Try It" button to give the tool a spin.

Google's photo app has had a similar ability for a while now, and it's hard not to see this move as a shot across the bow at Apple, which announced a similar feature called "Memories" as part of its Photos app in iOS 10.